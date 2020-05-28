Beyond Rendlesham Forest: Other Controversial Experiments

In my newly-published book, The Rendlesham Forest UFO Conspiracy, I detail the top secret experiments that occurred from December 26 to 28 in and around Rendlesham Forest, Suffolk, U.K. Those experiments led to the creation of an almost-forty-year-old UFO legend. As I noted in my book: “In the final days of December 1980, strange encounters and bizarre incidents occurred in the heart of Rendlesham Forest, Suffolk, England. Based upon their personal encounters, many of the military personnel who were present at the time believed that something extraterrestrial came down in those dark woods. What if, however, there was another explanation for what happened four decades ago? What if that explanation, if revealed, proved to be even more controversial than the theory that aliens arrived from a faraway world? The ramifications for the field of Ufology would be immense.” Also in my new book, I revealed that “…one of the most famous UFO cases of all time was really a series of top secret experiments using holograms, mind-control programs, deception, disinformation, conspiracies and cover-ups. The shocking truth of a forty-year-old mystery is now revealed.” Now, back to the theme of today’s article: namely, a second series of classified experiments in the same period.

It’s a lesser known fact that additional experiments occurred during that same period, but at a military base in the county of Norfolk. On this issue, the late Georgina Bruni had something to say – something very important. It concerns a military base situated in the aforementioned county of Norfolk, England. It borders the county of Suffolk, where the Rendlesham events happened. Royal Air Force Watton is a now-closed-down RAF facility that opened in 1939. The History of Watton website provides the following on the base: “The station was opened on the 4th January 1939 under the command of Group Captain F.J. Vincent as a station of 2 Group, Bomber Command. It was built as part of the R.A.F. expansion program of 1935 / 1936 on farmland that was well known locally as good mushroom land and under the right conditions mushrooms are still to be seen in quantity in the area.”

Bringing matters up to latter day times, History of Watton also notes: “The decision to dispose of RAF Watton was a long time in coming mainly because of political ineptitude. All maintenance of the buildings ceased in 1994 and the site was let to go. It wasn’t until 1998 that the Station was sold, by which time it was in a very run-down state. The Airfield remained and still remains in the hands of the Ministry of Defense.” Now to the story as told to Georgina Bruni. On October 25, 1988 Squadron Leader E.E. Webster of RAF Watton wrote me the following, after I raised questions about RAF Watton’s claimed connections to the Rendlesham Forest case: “Our log book for the period does indeed say that a UFO was reported to us by RAF Bentwaters at 0325 GMT on 28 December 1980 but that is all the information we have.”

Apparently, though, it actually wasn’t “all the information we have.” Someone – or an agency – was being decidedly economic with the facts, such as those facts were. Nick Pope revealed that Georgina Bruni had a number of Royal Air Force Police whose sources knew of a far greater story concerning RAF Watton than the brief one provided to me by Squadron Leader E.E. Webster in 1988. Apparently, on the very same night that staff at RAF Watton recorded the presence of a UFO (on December 28, 1980), a pair of military dog-handlers were patrolling the facility when something very strange happened.

The pair was shocked and baffled to see just outside of the perimeter fence a number of figures. No, they were not aliens. They were all too human: they were dressed in Hazmat/NBC (Nuclear, Biological and Chemical) outfits, in head-to-foot fashion. One of Bruni’s police sources revealed that he and his comrades were interviewed, questioned, and warned to remain silent with regard to what they had seen on that cold, winter’s night. Or, rather, who they had seen. Their police notebooks were taken from them, as were what Nick Pope describes as “various logbooks.” One day, it may be shown that the Watton affair was just as significant as the experiments that took place in Rendlesham Forest over the course of the same nights.