Bigfoot Helps Sell a California House and Skunk Ape Does Florida Social Distancing

Selling a house can be a challenge even in a good economy. “Location, location, location” is important, but sellers and their real estate agents look for any help they can get. An enterprising realtor in California is listing his client’s beautiful million-dollar home with the help of an unusual neighbor … Bigfoot! Social distancing is a challenge too, but an enterprising theme park reopening in Florida is also getting help from an unusual neighbor … a Skunk Ape! Is this the start of an alliance between cryptids and humans?

“This 1872 square foot single family home has 5 bedrooms and 3.0 bathrooms. It is located at 5649 Hillside Dr Felton, California.”

That listing by agent Daniel Oster doesn’t give any hints to what prospective buyers might find when they look at this home, listed for $999,000, but a look through the beautiful photos in the listing (see it here) brings an unexpected surprise on the porch – Bigfoot! Sasquatch also shows up reading in the living room, cooking in the kitchen, exercising, gardening and taking a walk in the woods where it may or may not live. Yes, it’s someone in a costume, but Oster, who tells BoredPanda.Com that he’s been a top producer for years, convinced the seller to add it to the pictures and they liked the idea.

It certainly is an eye-catcher and it may work just because of the ‘location, location, location’. Felton is also home to the Bigfoot Discovery Museum and this heavily wooded area in Santa Cruz County has had a few Bigfoot sightings. The museum (temporarily closed) “seeks to create a dialogue about the implications of the impending “discovery of Bigfoot” by conventional Western science and educate the public “about the probability of Bigfoot and the current thoughts as to its habits and its place in the natural world.” While it might not appreciate the humor in Oster’s listing, it should be open to the idea of anything that makes the public think about Sasquatch and want to know more … after closing on the house, of course.

“Gatorland is taking social distancing to the next level with our very own “Social Distancing Skunk Ape!” Who better to remind folks about the merit of keeping a safe distance than this Florida Cryptid, who tends to be even more elusive than his cousin, Bigfoot? Gatorland’s Social Distancing Skunk Ape remains “insistent, that you stay distant”, reminding guests to stay 6 feet apart. But he’s more than just an expert at keep away! Gatorland’s Social Distancing Skunk Ape is all about keeping your hands clean and sanitizing regularly!”

As it prepares to reopen, Orlando’s Gatorland — “The Alligator Capital of the World®” – is reminding visitors to keep a proper social distance from other guests looking at the alligators and crocodiles with the help of a Skunk Ape, the popular nickname of Florida’s Bigfoot who spends a lot of time in swamps – hence this nickname as well as Stink Ape and Swamp Ape. (Photos here.) This is in spite of the fact that the main attraction at Gatorland – hundreds of alligators – also live in the swamp. Do they have a mutual non-predatory treaty or are the gators the reason the Swamp Ape is so rarely seen? Perhaps the Social Distancing Skunk Ape might know the answer while reminding you to wash your hands.

These obvious masquerades are done in fun but they highlight a trend that has been going on for some time – the public acceptance of the cryptid family that includes Bigfoot, Skunk Apes and others. Is this part of the overall increase in conspiracy theories involving government cover-ups of aliens, creatures, scandals and viruses? Possibly. It could also mean that if one of these elusive creatures really does exist and is finally found, it will be introduced to the world alive rather than dead, frozen, mutilated or otherwise violated.

If Bigfoot and the Skunk Ape truly exist, they’ve probably been here longer than we have. Why not offer them a job rather than a life in a lab or zoo? It’s the least we could do.