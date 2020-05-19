Eight More Navy Pilot UFO Sightings Made Public

For those who saw those Tic-Tac UFO videos from what is now called the USS Nimitz UFO incident and said, “That’s just the tip of the iceberg,” your Titanic moment may have arrived. Those intrepid military investigators at The Drive have been submitting Freedom of Information Act requests to the Navy religiously and their fervor and perseverance has finally paid off … big time. They recently obtained eight additional never-before-see-by-the-public “hazard reports” from pilot encounters with UAPs off the Atlantic coast. Is this the smoking tailpipe?

“The FOIA officer handling our request said that these were the only eight reports in the Web-Enabled Safety System (WESS) Aviation Mishap and Hazard Reporting System (WAMHRS) to deal with naval aviation encounters with unidentified objects, balloons, and any other similar objects anywhere. WAMHRS is a centralized computer database that is supposed to contain all such hazard and flight incident reports that Navy aviation units file with the Naval Safety Center.”

Let’s ignore the believability of “the only eight reports” and look at the hazard reports, which are filed when a pilot has a potentially dangerous encounter with an unknown aircraft. All eight took place off the Atlantic coast between 2013 and 2014, except for one in 2019. Seven of the pilots were in F/A-18F Super Hornets and one was in an EA-18G Growler. While a number of the UFOs sounded a lot like UASs (unmanned aerial systems) – aka ‘drones’ — The Drive reports that a few were unusual.

On June 27, 2013, an F/A-18F Super Hornet had an encounter with an “aircraft [that] was white in color and approximately the size and shape of a drone or missile” which passed “down the right side of their aircraft with approximately 200 feet of lateral separation” and had a visible exhaust trail.

Another F/A-18F Super Hornet had an encounter with multiple “unidentified aerial devices” (UAD) on Apr. 23, 2014. While investigating the first pair of UADs, another two appeared to pass through the ATFLIR field of vision at high-speed, but did not appear on the aircraft’s radar. The next day, two more F/A-18Fs made radar contact with another UAD. Three days later, the crew of an F/A-18F had a “near mid-air collision with balloon like object.”

The other reports, although not clearly identified, were most likely a red weather balloon and a quad copter drone. Unfortunately, there were no videos of any of the encounters.

The Drive’s extensive investigative experience showed in its comparison to the Tic-Tic UFOs. Like those, these reports were not sent further up the chain of command. It also found unusual anomalies – there were no reports from late2014 to mid 2015 when other crew reported encounters, including from the USS Theodore Roosevelt. One of those incidents was allegedly made public by a pilot who said an official warning was issued, but no proof was available. Finally, almost half of the incidents were from one squadron. Were the rest warned against them … or suppressed?

While the pilots didn’t speculate what they encountered, it’s easy to see that most of them could be drones or balloons. That’s the obvious difference from the Tic-Tacs, which appeared to have performance capabilities beyond conventional aircraft. Is the Pentagon letting these reports out to calm the public into thinking that most UFO encounters are explainable? Or to distract them from the unexplainable?

Kudos and thanks to the fine folks at The Drive for digging hard, digging deep and never giving up the quest to find out more about military encounters with UFOs. The iceberg keeps getting bigger.