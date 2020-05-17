Freaky Fog, Mysterious Mist, and the World of the Paranormal

Stephen Wagner, writing at liveabout.com says: “One of the most mysterious examples of paranormal phenomena is strange fog or smoke. The appearance of such an unusual cloud – especially if it is strangely colored or has no apparent natural cause – may signal the presence of something otherworldly such as a ghost or a spirit. Mysterious fog and smoke are also associated with vanishings.” He continues: “Such experiences, surprisingly, are not as uncommon as many people might think.” Wagner is not wrong. There are numerous such examples. And, it’s this issue of mysterious fog and mist that I’m taking a look at today. We’ll begin with the eerie story of Anne Owen, who I interviewed on August 11, 2000. Anne had a very strange experience while living in North Wales. It was the night of January 23, 1974. Anne told me the following:

“We had bought two, derelict, four-hundred-year-old cottages which we were converting. This was on a mountain above Trefriw and Llanrwst near the River Conwy. We’d taken a caravan up and a horse, as well, and our two children. We were in the caravan with the children, as we couldn’t move into the cottages yet. That night – January twenty-three – the horse was very restless, so we put him near our caravan. But later in the night he started rocking the caravan and was in a terrible state. Then we suddenly saw this thing outside the window. It was like a white ball, very slow-moving. It was difficult to know how far away from us it was as it was pitch black outside, but it looked about two or three feet wide. Then suddenly there was an enormous bang, absolutely colossal.”

Anne continued: “The only other person who was local to us was an old lady who was staring at it too. Well, she came up to me and said that she’d been woken by the bang. She also lived on the mountain and had gone to her bedroom window and had seen these ‘little men’ that were very small and all dressed in black – about three to four foot tall. She thought, because she’d seen the military on the mountain before that this was something to do with them. But she found it rather odd that they were so small! She described a ‘little gathering’ of them, about four or five, very, very early in the morning and near where the tree was. But she said that they didn’t look too different, only smaller.” Rather notably, Anne added that: “The day before, and the day after, this happened a weird mist came down out of nowhere. This was nothing like a normal mist and I still remember it now [italics mine].”

Howstuffworks wrote an article titled “The Rendlesham Forest Incident.” They say: “…after observers reported strange lights, the deputy base commander, Lt. Col. Charles Halt, led a larger party into Rendlesham. There, Halt measured abnormal amounts of radiation at the original landing site. Another, smaller group, off on a separate trek through the forest, spotted a dancing red light inside an eerily pulsating ‘fog’ [italics mine].” Researcher and writer Brian Dunning says of what was seen at Rendlesham Forest six years later: “Base personnel described the craft they pursued as metal and conical, with a bright red light above and a circle of blue lights below, and suspended in a yellow mist [italics mine].”

Moving away from UFOs: over the course of more than two decades, Linda Godfrey has written a number of excellent books on what many might call werewolves, but which are popularly known as Dogmen. Linda’s books include The Beast of Bray Road, Hunting the American Werewolf, The Michigan Dogman, Werewolves, and Real Wolfmen.In my opinion, Linda’s book Monsters Among Us: An Exploration of Otherworldly Bigfoots, Wolfmen, Portals, Phantoms, and Odd Phenomena is her most ambitious and thought-provoking. Section four of her book is titled “Creatures of Shadows, Mists, and Lights.” And it has that title for a very good reason. As Linda demonstrates on many occasions, where Dogmen are often seen, so are strange and usually small balls of light and mysterious mist. Attempts to photograph the man-wolves are foiled time and again by weird mists and fog that seem to envelop and cloak the locations – thus preventing anything of supernatural significance from being captured for posterity. Some of those mists are of an eerie green color and, on occasion, seem to be the cause of noticeable amounts of “missing time” on the parts of the witnesses. Or, as Ufologist Jenny Randles words it, the Oz-Factor. At times, the witnesses report being plunged into a different reality – an unreality, some might suggest. An almost dream-like world completely lacking in sound and normal surroundings, but filled to the brim with high-strangeness.

UFOs, ghosts, Dogmen, paranormal phenomena, and alien encounters: they all have connections to mysterious mist and strange fog. Does that mean all of those phenomena are somehow interconnected? Maybe. John Keel came to believe that numerous types of supernatural entities – Bigfoot, MIB, ghosts, lake-monsters, phantom black dogs, Djinn, and more – were all part of a bigger picture that we were (and still are) unable to understand or penetrate. In other words, things remain foggy (apologies for the terrible joke!).