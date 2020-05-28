Ghostly Face Appears In The Window Of An Abandoned Orphanage

Leonie Thomas and her son were out for a stroll in Avenham Park located in Preston City, Lancashire, England, when they decided to visit the former St. Joseph’s Orphanage.

The orphanage opened up in 1872 and five years later, St. Joseph’s Hospital for the Sick Poor was opened in an adjacent building. During the time that the orphanage was in operation, a total of 971 kids were taken care of there. After it closed down in 1954, the rooms of the orphanage were used by the nuns who were employed at St. Joseph’s Hospital (also known as Mount Street Hospital). The hospital closed in 1982 when the remaining nuns left their nursing careers. It was then turned into a private care home that ran from 1988 until 2003. Needless to say, countless people have walked through those doors and unfortunately some of them passed away there. It’s not surprising that the property is said to be quite haunted.

Now, let’s get back to the story about Leonie and her son taking a walk on the property. The orphanage is blocked off by fencing because of a large redevelopment plan in the works, but she still wanted to take some pictures as she had previously read up on the building’s history and was quite interested in it. “We went down because I had been doing some reading on its history and there were rumors about strange activity and a funny vibe to the place,” she said.

While they were there, everything seemed normal. “We didn’t notice anything while we were out walking,” she said. When she got home, she posted her pictures to Facebook and received several comments from people saying that there was a ghostly face looking out one of the tower’s windows. At that point, she zoomed in on the picture and she saw what everyone else saw – the face of a ghost.

She did admit that it could be something other than paranormal, “Don’t get me wrong it could be a pigeon but I don’t recall seeing a pigeon when we were looking,” she noted. She went on to say that she considered going back to the orphanage in hopes of getting inside to investigate potential paranormal activity but now she’s not so sure that it’s a good idea. “But after seeing these pictures I’m keeping well away and leaving whatever is in there to its own devices.” You can decide for yourself if it’s in fact a ghostly face as the picture she took can be seen here.

A major development project will soon get underway on the property as three apartment blocks and 10 townhouses are going to be built there. And since five of St. Joseph’s buildings are going to be demolished, that probably won’t impress the ghosts who currently reside there. I just hope that the new tenants aren’t afraid to share their homes with potentially a few spirits.