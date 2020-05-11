Haunted Ozzie And Harriet House Is Back On The Market

The famous Ozzie and Harriet house in Hollywood Hills is up for sale again. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor Christopher Meloni purchased the house in 2014 but has recently put it back on the market for $6.495 million.

Ozzie and Harriet Nelson lived in the house and also used it for outside shots of their television home in the series The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet which ran from 1952 to 1966. Even the rooms inside of their home were replicated on set for the sitcom. Nine years after the sitcom ended, Ozzie passed away inside of the home. The house again became famous when it was featured as the home of power agent Ari Gold (played by Jeremy Piven) in the series Entourage.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate also has quite the reputation for being haunted. According to a 2013 article in the Los Angeles Times, previous owners described their haunting experiences which include Ozzie’s model train set (that has been passed on from owner to owner) inexplicably running in the middle of the night; locked doors that open up on their own; bed sheets being pulled off the bed; and rose-scented perfume that suddenly fills a room. Ghostly children have even been spotted playing outside on the grounds.

There were so many reports of paranormal activity that realtor Billy Rose decided to admit to potential owners that the house has a reputation for being haunted. In fact, one buyer even called in a medium to make sure that the ghosts residing in the house were ok with them moving in and apparently the spirits were satisfied with the new owners.

Despite being over a century old (it was built in 1916), the house is pretty spectacular with a pool and guesthouse. (Pictures of the house can be seen here.) On the other hand, it’s allegedly quite haunted, so the new owners may get more than they asked for. Of course, they could always follow in the footsteps of one of the previous owners and call in a medium to find out if the ghosts are in agreement with them buying the property. At least then they’ll know that nearly $6.5 million will get them a gorgeous house and perhaps a few satisfied spirits.