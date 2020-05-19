Johnny Cash’s Former Home Is Allegedly Haunted By Several Ghosts

The late Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash spent a lot of time in Jamaica at their Cinnamon Hill home. The house was built in 1734 by Edward Barrett and saw a few different owners before John Rollins purchased it in the 1960s. In the early 1970s, Johnny Cash purchased the property and it remained as part of his estate after he and June passed away until the Rollins family bought it back in 2012.

Even though the music legend has passed away, there are still countless reminders of him throughout the house as Cash family photographs are still displayed, as well as a pair of Johnny’s work boots and many more items from when they lived there. (Pictures of the house can be seen here).

Unfortunately, this beautiful property overlooking Montego Bay has a dark past as slaves who worked on the former sugar plantation were mistreated and sometimes punished in unimaginable ways. This may be reason why there have been so much paranormal activity associated with the property – even Johnny Cash himself had admitted to seeing several of the spirits.

In his book “Cash, The Autobiography”, he recalled witnessing the ghosts of a young boy and a woman on several occasions. In one instance, he and several of his guests saw the spirit of a woman walking from the dining room into the kitchen (through the door), and onto another room again walking through the locked doors. She was described as being in her early thirties and wearing a long white dress. While seeing ghosts would obviously be a creepy experience, Cash said that he never felt threatened by the spirits, “We’ve never had any trouble with these souls,” he wrote, adding, “They mean us no harm, I believe, and we’re certainly not scared of them; they just don’t produce that kind of emotion.”

In addition to the numerous slaves who worked on the plantation, as well as the woman and young boy that the Cashes have witnessed in the home, it is also believed that Samuel Barrett (from the Barrett family who originally built the home) haunts the location. Some people even believe that Johnny Cash himself still makes his presence known on occasion.

The Ghost Adventures crew conducted a paranormal investigation at Cinnamon Hill back in 2011 and they captured some pretty interesting evidence. They experienced unexplained fluctuations on their Mel Meter which measures electromagnetic field (EMF) and variations in temperatures. Additionally, they heard unexplained noises throughout the house and even captured a pretty interesting EVP (electronic voice phenomenon) that sounded eerily similar to the voice of Johnny Cash saying “I do…”.