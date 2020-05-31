Latest Ghost Video From Haunted Hotel Has People Convinced It’s A Demon

A haunted hotel’s CCTV cameras caught a strange figure coming out of an elevator that has some people convinced is a demon. The “evil ghost” was seen at the Eagle’s Nest hotel in Quincy, Illinois, and it’s not the first time that the building has been associated with paranormal activity as it’s rumored to be haunted.

The hallway was completely empty and in the video you can see a cleaning cart near the elevator. You then see a child-like shadow figure running out of the elevator to the cart where it hid for a split second before darting back inside the elevator. What’s even more eerie is that the elevator doors were obviously closed because if they were opened, a light would have been visible.

Jennifer Majors, who is an employee at the hotel, posted the video to her Facebook page and it was then uploaded to YouTube where almost 60,000 people have viewed the video so far. You can decide for yourself if this child-like figure is a ghost or not as the video can be seen here as well as here.

Apparently, the hotel’s employees have been experiencing strange occurrences for quite a while which includes seeing shadow figures from the corner of their eyes and hearing unexplained giggling. The majority of the paranormal activity centers around the maintenance man who has witnessed several strange things while working.

Even though the shadow figure appears to be the size of a child, some people believe that it’s something much more sinister like a demon. One viewer commented, “Don’t be fooled! That’s not a child! It’s a demon!” and another wrote, “They need to be very careful if it can physically move things and make a sound this would make it a poltergeist and unlikely a child.” Other unsettling comments include, “That is evil for sure,” and “It just hangs around someone who is going to die soon. It is waiting for his soul.”

Whether it’s a demon, a child’s spirit, or another explanation, the fact that a shadow figure emerged from a closed elevator door is definitely creepy for both employees and guests who stay at the allegedly haunted Eagle’s Nest hotel.