Orchestra Stranded At Haunted Castle Surrounded By Wolves

When a Bolivian orchestra traveled to Germany, they did not plan on being quarantined there for over two months. They landed there on March 10th and were scheduled to play at a few concert halls but things quickly got complicated when the COVID-19 pandemic caused Bolivia to close their borders, leaving the group stranded in Germany.

They were held up on the grounds of a castle called Rheinsberg Palace but they soon found out that being stuck in a foreign country was the least of their worries. The castle is surrounded by 23 packs of wolves and if the fear of getting attacked by a bunch of animals isn’t frightening enough, there is also a ghost that allegedly haunts the grounds.

Frederick the Great is said to haunt the castle as well as the grounds. Prior to taking the throne (when he was still crown prince), he was given the palace by his father in 1736. In fact, he described his time at the castle as being the “happiest years” of his life. Since he was so happy there, perhaps that’s why his spirit is still wandering around the property many centuries after his death.

One member of the orchestra named Camed Martela said that the crew was certainly aware of the ghost, “We all joke that Frederick’s ghost is following us and trying to trip us up.” “I don’t usually believe in such things but it does feel as if there are ghosts on the grounds.”

It wasn’t until this past week that they were finally able to enter the castle when it reopened for public tours. And even though many countries are beginning to ease restrictions put in place due to the pandemic, the crew will have to remain there for a bit longer. While Germany is allowing international flights, the borders in Bolivia remain closed. However, the Bolivian embassy told BBC that they’re attempting to get the orchestra members on a plane back to their home country in the early part of June.

Surprisingly, the orchestra members were in pretty good spirits as one man named Miguel stated, “There are worse places to be trapped. When I wake up, I watch the sun rise over the forest and the lake. Back home, I only hear the sound of traffic.”

Another member named Carlos said that he can’t wait to get home. “I’m dreaming of the day I will be at my bed in Bolivia and say ‘Ok, this is over’ but I also know that on that day I will start missing what is happening here.” Pictures of the orchestra practicing can be seen here.

