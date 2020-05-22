Paranormal Helpline is Getting Popular

A man in India has started a paranormal helpline for people who are experiencing unexplained activity in their homes. There seems to be a lot of paranormal activity in India as he receives an average of more than ten calls on a daily basis.

The helpline belongs to “The Paranormal Company” (for those living in India, the number is 9999518600) and began about two months ago by Jay Alani who is a well-known paranormal investigator in the country. Over the last several years, he has investigated more than 100 allegedly haunted locations and was involved with over 150 cases involving the paranormal. He created this helpline so that he could help educate people on the topics of superstition, blind faith, mesmerism, and black magic. Additionally, he started a program with more than 1,000 volunteers to provide awareness about the paranormal in order to protect people from falling into the practices of witchcraft and black magic.

The helpline was created to give awareness to people who fall under the following criteria: those who have encountered a ghost or other paranormal phenomena; those who are curious or have doubts related to spirits, ghosts, black magic, or other paranormal phenomena; and people who feel as though their homes are haunted. “The main motive behind this helpline number is to provide scientific solutions to those who are encountering any unusual incidents or have any question about the paranormal world. We see that black magic and mesmerism are propagated and advertised openly in India. People usually fall in the trap of such Babas, Tantriks and Ojhas due to lack of knowledge,” explained Alani.

The majority of the calls consist of people claiming to have seen ghosts, hearing unexplained sounds, and the feeling as if an unseen entity is watching them. “In most of the cases, I have found that person who claims to experience any such unusual incident has been watching horror films and series during this lockdown period. After questioning them about their daily routine, family history, past trauma etc, I and my team of psychologists found out that many of them actually create a fictional ghost in their mind,” Alani stated.

One example was when a 23-year-old woman who was living alone called in to share her story about the paranormal activity going on in her flat located in Kandivali, Mumbai. After investigating her claims, Alani found that she had created the ghosts in her mind after binge-watching scary movies and other series, as well as continuously listening to podcasts.

A really disturbing fact is that 2,290 people were killed in India between the years 2001 and 2014 and the majority of them were women who were accused of practicing witchcraft. In fact, the Indian state of Jharkhand has the most witch-hunting murders with 27 women being lynched just in the year 2016 for allegedly performing witchcraft.

And India isn’t the only place where paranormal activity is on the rise as many people around the world are experiencing unexplained phenomenon since the COVID-19 pandemic began and more people are quarantined by staying at home where they’re noticing more frightening occurrences that previously went undetected.