Possible Bigfoot or Giant Humanoid Seen and Photographed in Mexico

It’s time for another edition of “Learning a New Language Through Cryptozoology.” Today’s new language (for those not already fluent in it) is Spanish and the cryptid is Bigfoot, or “Pie Grande.” As you might have guessed, we’re talking about Pie Grande because one was spotted recently in Mexico in an area known as Ojo de Agua (Eyes of Water). Wait a minute … Bigfoot in Mexico?

“Una sombra en la montaña, una visión entre los árboles, un monstruoso hombre que vive alejado de todos y que centenares han buscado sin encontrar nada, excepto huellas en la tierra, se trata de la leyenda de Bigfoot o Pie Grande en el mundo. En zonas frías del mundo prevalece la historia del Abominable Hombres de las Nieves o el Yeti. Nunca antes se había abordado el tema en San Luis Potosí y mucho menos en la cultura indígena Tének cuya tradición se apega a historias de nahuales.” “A shadow in the mountains, a vision among the trees, a monstrous man who lives far from everyone and that hundreds have searched without finding anything except footprints in the earth, it is the legend of Bigfoot or Bigfoot in the world. In cold areas of the world the story of the Abominable Snowmen or Yeti prevails. The issue had never been addressed before in San Luis Potosí, much less in the indigenous Tének culture whose tradition sticks to stories of nahuales.”

OK, this story is chock full of interesting info, but let’s start with Pie Grande. El Sol de San Luis reports (with a photo) on the account of a “Mrs. Antonia” who was out with her husband and child near Ojo de Agua when she heard an explosion, saw a landslide and then an “hombre grande y Delgado … “Como un gigante” (a large, thin man … “Like a giant”) that was very far away – as is evidenced by the blurry photo included with the account (see it here).

El Sol de San Luis interviewed Agustín Hernández, described as a representative of the local indigenous people known as the Huastecs or Téeneks (Téneks), of which Mrs. Antonia is a member. This pre-Columbian culture dates back to at least the 10th century BCE and there are estimated to be some 280,000 people in Mexico who still speak the language. He claims that stories of a “Pie Grande” or a giant man have been circulating through the area recently, and he’s not sure if they’re real, related to recent UFO sightings or all just manifestations brought on by the stress and boredom of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

Hernández points out that the indigenous Tének culture tradition “sticks to stories of nahuales.” A nahual or nagual is believed to be a shapeshifting human who obtained the ability through a pact with the devil – something often attributed to magicians or shamans. (You may remember reading about them in the works of Carlos Castaneda.) These nahuals can shapeshift into various animals (dog, owl, bat, wolf, turkey (!)) that may drink the blood of human victims, steal property, cause disease, and create other forms of mayhem. On the other hand, they can also do good and even remove the curses of other nahuales.

So, what did Mrs. Antonia see and photograph? Anything more than ‘a tall, thin human or humanoid’ would be pure speculation, and even that is a stretch. Based on most descriptions of Bigfoot, this Pie Grande is pretty scrawny. Is that due to the lack of waste food from restaurants being shutdown or could it be suffering from COVID-19? Let’s hope it’s harmless and other Huastecs get some better photos.

Whatever it is, it’s a gran misterio (big mystery). Thank you anyway, Pie Grande, for the language lesson.