Prince Charles and a Mysterious Monster

Over the years I have written a number of articles on the subject of a certain Scottish lake monster. No. not Nessie. Rather, the subject is Morag, the resident monster(s) of Loch Morar. A bit of information on the loch is required. As you will see at the Discover Loch Morar website: “Loch Morar is situated in the North West Highlands of Scotland, four miles from the village of Mallaig. The Loch offers some excellent fishing along its 18.8km length. Reaching a depth of 310m it the deepest body of freshwater in Britain and the third deepest in Europe. Loch Morar is set amongst some magnificent scenery. The area around the loch is a walkers’ paradise. The surrounding hills, although not of the Munro or Corbett heights, offer magnificent views stretching as far as Ben Nevis in the east to the magnificent Cuillins and further to the Hebrides in the west.” As for the Morags, Scotclans state: “Morag (the monster) lives in Loch Morar an inland loch around 70 miles to the southwest of Loch Ness. Separated from the sea by only a quarter of a mile it is much smaller than Loch Ness at only 11 Miles long by around a mile and a half wide. Nevertheless its a large enough body of water to hold a secret. Several accounts exist of strange disappearances on the loch, the cold water can swallow a body never to be given up.”

This brings us to the strange saga of Morag and Prince Charles. Yes, you did read that right! On July 21, 2018, a long-forgotten newspaper article resurfaced; it had largely been lost to the fog of time since the early 1980s. The article appeared in the pages of the U.K.’s Daily Star newspaper and read as follows: “Prince Charles has joined the great Scottish monster hunt. He has asked to see a film made last year that is said to ‘prove conclusively’ that there are monsters in some Scottish lochs. And monster-hunter Sidney Wignall said last night: ‘By the time he’s finished watching it, the Prince will no longer be in any doubt that these creatures are real and not just a figment of people’s imagination.'”

It’s intriguing to note that the footage was not taken at Loch Ness, but at Loch Morar,the home of the Morags. The article continues: “Sidney, 59, shot the seven-minute cine film from a powered hang glider last September at Loch Morar in the Western Highlands. He claims it shows Morag, a relative of the Loch Ness Monster. ‘Part of the film shows two creatures leaving wakes behind them in the otherwise still water.’ he said. ‘Another part shows a 1,000 yard wake similar to a torpedo’s. But the most frightening bit shows a creature – or something – lying perfectly still at the side or the loch. Whenever I get to that bit, my hair stands on end – and I’m sure it will do the same to the Prince.’

“Sidney, of Old Colwyn, North Wales, has spent £4,000 on his hunt for the monsters, and he has sent several reports on his activities to Prince Charles. The film, which was shot over a period of five weeks, will be rushed to the Prince as soon as it is returned from Japan, where it is being studied at the moment. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said last night: ‘The Prince has said he is interested in seeing the film. But no date has been fixed yet. I don’t want to say too much – or well be deluged with Loch Ness monster things from now on.'”

The film appears to have vanished, today, which is unfortunate. But, we do have the words of one man who saw it, Nessie expert Rip Hepple. He said: “The piece of film was shown, and while it was very short it was most impressive. It was not stated which stretch of water it was, but from the glimpse of shoreline we had it did not seem to be Loch Ness. I thought it may have been one of the tree covered islands at Loch Morar, the very clear water seemed to support this. But what was on the film? It was as close as anyone could wish, to being a silhouette of a plesiosaur.”