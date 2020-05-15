Strange Animals in the U.K. That Aren’t Really Animals

Just a few days ago, I wrote an article here with the following title: “Putting Names to the U.K. Man-Monsters.” It addressed the various names of strange creatures that have fallen under the category of the “British Bigfoot.” When I posted the article-link to Facebook, it provoked significant debate – and on both sides of the pond. Of course, the creatures that, in the U.K., have become known as the British Bigfoot are actually nothing of the sort. As I said in my debate at Facebook, these things are not apes. I pointed out the problems I have with all this: “The main issues are (A) no evidence of anything like a Bigfoot in the fossil record of what resembles Bigfoot; (B) the issue of so many of these ‘creatures’ being seen near ancient sites etc. I fully believe in the existence of the British Bigfoot (I wrote a 300-page-long book on the subject called Wildman). But, there’s no way these are flesh and blood animals as we understand the terms. I would say Tulpas, spirit guardians (which ties in with the ancient sites connection), or Djinn. But groups of ‘normal’ – but unidentified – large apes in the U.K.? Not a chance in hell.”

I should stress there’s no doubt in my mind about their being a phenomenon that has become known as the “British Bigfoot.” There is a real phenomenon. But, there are not literal, flesh and blood apes roaming the U.K. Let’s look at some of the problems when it comes to the matter of Bigfoot (or something like it) in the U.K. As I said above, the 100 percent lack of anything in the fossil record ever having been found is a big problem. There’s also the matter of size. Not of the creatures, but of the U.K. itself. The World Atlas website provides us the following statistics of the U.K: “Horizontal Width: 437 km (271 miles) from the far western coastline of Wales, directly east to Ipswich,” and “Vertical Length: 967 km (600 miles) from the far northern edge of mainland Scotland to the southwestern tip of England, just west of Falmouth.” In other words, the U.K. is not that large, at all. In fact, it’s small. I know that, as I lived there up to my thirties. The idea that groups of large apes could live in such a small area of land is crazy. On top of that, there is the issue of the U.K.’s population. Right now, the population is running at approximately 66.4 million people. Can you imagine those aforementioned, huge “British Bigfoot” hiding out – 100 percent of the time and never getting caught – in the U.K. and among all of those millions of people? Ridiculous!

But, as I said, there is a phenomenon. The problem, however, is that there are groups of researchers in the U.K. who insist on categorizing these “creatures” into the Bigfoot category. Of course, calling it the “British Bigfoot” hardly helps. The fact is that these “animals” don’t act like they should. They have, for example, been seen at more than a few ancient sites. One of those sites is the Rollright Stones, at which a “very large hairy animal” was briefly seen in 1977. It was clarified later as walking upright. It’s also worth noting that, with regard to the sighting of a large and lumbering beast that was seen near the Peak District-based Ladybower Reservoir in November 1991, less than one mile away, on Stanton Moor, stands an ancient stone circle called the Nine Ladies. It was constructed during the Bronze Age era, and is a place at which, every year, druids and pagans alike celebrate the summer solstice. As the legend goes, the circle takes its name from nine women who were turned to stone as punishment for dancing on Sundays.

These hairy things have been seen at Castle Ring, Staffordshire, too. As for what Castle Ring is, read on: “Castle Ring is an Iron Age hill fort, situated high up on the southern edge of Cannock Chase, Staffordshire, in the village of Cannock Wood, England. Castle Ring was thought to have been occupied around AD 50, by the Celtic Cornovii tribe. Apart from the perimeter earthworks, little remains visible. However, there is also evidence of farming having taken place at some point, since parts of the ground in the ring have been ploughed but there is still some debate as to whether these were created by the Medieval hunters( who also built a hunting lodge on the ring sometime in the Medieval period – the remains of this are still visible today) or the Celtic tribe.”

So, we have groups of large apes that like to hang out at ancient sites and stone circles. Yet, they never, ever get caught? Give me a break! By now, it should be abundantly obvious that the “British Bigfoot” is not what it appears to be. Arguably, it has zero to do with the field of Cryptozoology. The U.K. monster is one of supernatural proportions. Enough said.