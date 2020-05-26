The Haunted Castle That a Harry Potter Actor Once Lived In

Actor Richard Harris appeared in many films throughout his long career and famously played the character Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter movies. Despite being a gifted actor, nothing could have prepared him for the real-life thriller that played out while he was living in a haunted castle located in London, England.

The Tower House in Kensington is a red-bricked miniature castle featuring a tower with a cone-shaped roof, green roof slates, and stained glass windows. This late Victorian home was originally constructed and designed by William Burges between 1875 and 1881 in the French Gothic Revival style.

Harris purchased the castle in 1969 and had previously claimed that he was meant to own the home because one morning when he was 24 years old, he woke up on the lawn of the property (perhaps after a long night of drinking…?). He eventually bought The Tower House and had a lot of restorations done on the home. Maybe the construction is what stirred up the paranormal activity as he claimed that the place was haunted.

The castle was once used as an orphanage and Harris believed that the ghost of a child who had previously lived there was still roaming around. He came to this conclusion because before he purchased the property, he hired a professional burglar to try and break into the castle in order to find out if it was “burglar-proof”. When the burglar got inside of the home, he heard a child crying in one of the upper-level rooms but when he reached the room where the crying sounds were coming from, everything suddenly became quiet.

After hearing what the burglar had to say, Harris was determined to find out what exactly happened in his home and after researching the history of his property, he was convinced that a child was buried in the tower.

He apparently formed some type of relationship with the spirit and would even scold the ghost for waking him up in the middle of the night. The ghostly child would often run up the steps of the tower and slam the doors when he was being scolded. One night, Harris got so upset with the spirit that he yelled out, “If you don’t shut up I’ll get a priest in to exorcise you!” and that apparently quieted the spirit down. But the ghost child was said to have been really happy when Harris built a nursery at the top of the tower steps with numerous games and toys.

Harris remained in the home until 1972 when Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page bought the property and still lives there to this day. I wonder how he’s dealing with the paranormal activity or if his music drowns out the disruptive sounds of mischievous ghost child…