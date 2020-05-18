UFO Sightings and Crash in Magé May Be Victims of Brazilian Cover-up

With the Tic-Tac UFOs seen by Navy pilots from the USS Nimitz (with the Pentagon finally admitting they’re real but still ‘unidentified’) getting all of the media publicity, most other UFO sightings are getting the Rodney Dangerfield “I get no respect” treatment – if it wasn’t recorded by Navy pilots, it didn’t happen. A good example occurred last week in Brazil when multiple reports of UFOs seen and possibly crashing in Magé, a suburb of Rio de Janeiro, and recorded on non-military cellphones, seemed to be quickly discounted, prompting other reports of videos allegedly disappearing and strange Google Earth images. Was all of this a cover-up, a mix-up or just something made up?

@andredimauro

Hey @elonmusk another image supposedly taken in the same region in Magé (Rio de Janeiro) and there are reports that something fell over there in a lake … But it doesn’t seem to be a satellite… #Ovnis #ovnis2020 #ovni #Mage #ufo2020 #UFO #ufosighting #RiodeJaneiro @bomdialeo

Hey @tomdelonge yesterday in Magé – Brazil many people saw OVNI’s in the sky. Enjoy 👊👊👊 there is more vídeos like these and sorry for my bad english #aliensexist

RT.com picked up the earliest Twitter reports of two UFO incidents occurring in Magé on May 13. The first reports say the local government, local police and Brazilian Air Force all said they received no calls on UFOs and told residents to stay home in coronavirus shutdown. Those are conspiracy theory words these days and that’s pretty much what happened next. More videos of blue, red and yellow orbs were posted, with some in a flying wedge formation. A new one appeared with a single red orb, there was a report of gunshots near where the UFO allegedly came down and someone found a Google Earth image of the site (see it here) with something seemingly blocked. That’s when posts like this started popping up.

@KenLayne

The UFO-crash story out of Magé, Brazil, is getting good. Hashtag #MageUFO vanishes, Reddit posts disappear, and something weird is going on with the satellite view of the “crash site.”

While many followed that lead and posted about the alleged disappearances, others noticed that the videos and the Google Earth image were still up in multiple locations (here’s an example). Fortunately, people like Reddit user u/Falkenny posted more accurate info on the r/ufo page. Turns out the crash site was near the location of a fireworks factory that may have been either testing or celebrating. The blocked-out Google Earth image was caused by the roof of a building. Many videos of helicopters and planes in the area were coincidentally linked to the sightings.

Meanwhile, those looking for plausible explanations suggested an exploding transformer (for the noise and flash), rocket debris (the Chinese rocket part had just crashed in the Atlantic and a Russian rocket exploded in space and crashed in the Indian Ocean), SpaceX satellites (they’re everywhere these days) or skydivers (often the cause of formations of bright lights). Without any official explanation and with everyone tired of coronavirus news, social media, mainstream media and conspiracy media all picked their own version and ran with it.

Which brings us back to the obvious question … what were they? Unfortunately, even with the benefit of mainstream media exposure, the Tic-Tac UFOs are still unidentified. What makes you think these Brazilian UFOs will get any respect or detailed investigation?

Brazilians — take matters into your own hands … after you first wash them. Put on your masks, grab your charged cellphones, go outside and watch the skies. The best remedy for a conspiracy theory is facts and real data.