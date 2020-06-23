23.22 – MU Podcast – KGB Time Cops

Could secretive government agencies contain even more secretive hidden factions tasked with intercepting time travellers? On this episode we discuss some wild time travel stories from Soviet Russia before journeying to a Mongolian monastery said to contain the “Healing Snakes of Immortality”.

Then in our Plus+ extension we discuss the incredible story of a young man that managed to make millions of dollars on the stock market by manipulating global financial systems from his parents home.

