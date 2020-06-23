23.23 – MU Podcast – Saber Tooth Tiger King

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:18:40 — 72.6MB)
Life in pioneer times was hard enough without encounters with surviving saurians, giant prehistoric armadillos, mastodons, cave bears, and a bevy of other prehistoric monsters. Yet that is exactly what some came to experience in a collection of very odd encounters. We take a looks at some of these reports and hear stories of the land that time forgot.
Then in our Plus+ extension we discuss stories of deadly BEK encounters, live streaming abductions and ancient Japanese curses.
