23.23 – MU Podcast – Saber Tooth Tiger King

Life in pioneer times was hard enough without encounters with surviving saurians, giant prehistoric armadillos, mastodons, cave bears, and a bevy of other prehistoric monsters. Yet that is exactly what some came to experience in a collection of very odd encounters. We take a looks at some of these reports and hear stories of the land that time forgot.

Then in our Plus+ extension we discuss stories of deadly BEK encounters, live streaming abductions and ancient Japanese curses.

