23.24 – MU Podcast – Tibetan Zombie

Encounters with unrecognised abilities such as telepathy, precognition and subtle energy are more common than many of us realise. While interpreted in different ways by different cultures, the core essence of these experiences is the same. On this episode we discuss some extraordinary Tibetan spiritual encounters and peek into a world that is as baffling as it is mystifying.

We also look at the unintended impacts of intention and prayer and how your thoughts can manifest in reality.

