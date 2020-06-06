Bridgeport House: The Incredibly Haunted Home That Ed And Lorraine Warren Investigated

A simple little house located at 966 Lindley Street in Bridgeport, Connecticut, is so terrifying that it’s been nicknamed the “most haunted house in America”. In fact, it is so haunted that world-renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren visited the location in the 1970s and called it “the most important poltergeist case of the last 100 years” and “one of the most famous well-documented poltergeist cases in history.” (A video of the Warrens talking about the Lindley Street haunting can be viewed here.)

The story began in 1968 when Gerard and Laura Goodin adopted a little girl named Marcia. After they adopted the child, the family started hearing banging noises coming from inside of the walls as well as noticing objects around the house changing locations, and having the doors shut on their own.

Six years later, in 1974, the paranormal occurrences became so bad that the house caught the attention of the American Society for Psychical Research and the Psychical Research Foundation. The home also received a lot of media attention when the neighborhood was put on lockdown because of all the unexplained things happening in the house. The police were continuously patrolling the location as large crowds began surrounding the house and one person even tried to burn the place down.

Witnesses in the area at that time claimed to have seen furniture levitating and moving around inside of the home. Even police officers and firefighters reported seeing furniture moving across the room, tables and a fridge levitating, knives getting thrown, as well as crucifixes and paintings flying off the walls.

One frightening entity that allegedly haunted the home was described as a “large, cohesive assemblage of smoky yellowish-white ‘gauzy’ mist,” according to author Bill Hall who wrote the book The World’s Most Haunted House in reference to the Bridgeport home.

Perhaps the most disturbing story surrounding the home was the talking cat. Allegedly, the cat named Sam would say odd things like “Jingle Bells” and “Bye Bye”.

A surprising twist to the story happened when one of the police officers caught Marcia (the adopted daughter) trying to tip over a television with her foot. Once confronted, she admitted to being behind all of the “paranormal activity” that was going on in the house.

But the story didn’t end there. Many witnesses – including several officers – claimed to have experienced paranormal activity when Marcia wasn’t even in the house. Now that’s a little harder to explain… The debate continues to this day on whether or not the house located at 966 Lindley Street is indeed haunted. Pictures of the home can be seen here.