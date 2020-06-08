Don’t Wear Them! The World’s Most Cursed Gemstones (Part One)

As a woman myself, I believe I speak for the majority of the female population when I say that we absolutely love a beautiful piece of jewelry. It’s a natural part of our daily lives to throw on a pretty pair of earrings or a couple of rings before we leave the house.

There are, however, several pieces of breathtakingly beautiful jewelry from around the world that are believed to hold curses and can even kill those who come into contact with them. One example is the extravagant 45.52-carat blue-colored Hope Diamond that is said cause devastating debt to anyone who owns it. Dating back to the 17th century, the diamond had been owned by several prominent members of society (including some kings) but the curse caused many financial problems. Now, let’s take a look at some other extremely cursed gemstones.

Koh-i-Noor Diamond

The 105.6-carat Koh-i-Noor Diamond is believed to have been extracted from the Kollur mine in Golconda, India. While there are several conflicting reports regarding its age, it could be as ancient as 5,000 years old. Several bloody battles took place for ownership of the beautiful diamond, but according to an ancient folklore, there is a very stern warning that men are not the preferred owners. The warning states that “he who owns this diamond will own the world, but will also know all its misfortunes. Only God or woman can wear it with impunity.”

Delhi Purple Sapphire

The Delhi Purple Sapphire is actually an amethyst and was said to have brought back luck to everyone who previously owned it which included financial troubles and health problems. In fact, one of the previous owners named Edward Heron-Allen said that the stone is “accursed and is stained with the blood, and the dishonor of everyone who has ever owned it,” and advised all future owners to never handle the stone directly.

La Peregrina Pearl

Anyone who wishes to have a long lasting marriage should probably stay away from La Peregrina Pearl. Dating back to the 16th century, it was found in the Gulf of Panama and is one of the largest pearls ever discovered as it is a whopping 50.6 carats. After getting the pearl, King Philip II of Spain and his wife Queen Mary I broke up, then many years later, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton married and divorced twice while in possession of the pearl. Taylor then kept the pearl and was married a total of eight times.

Black Orlov

The 67.50-carat dark grey diamond was discovered in India during the early 1800s and is connected to a very tragic curse. Several previous owners, including Russian princess Nadezhda Orlov (also known as Nadia), have allegedly committed suicide while in ownership of the stone. While there isn’t any solid proof of the suicides, the fact that several people died while in possession of the diamond is pretty eerie.

Blue Diamond

The Blue Diamond is surrounded by mystery as nobody knows where it’s currently located or whether it even existed. As the story goes, in 1989, a Thai janitor stole a bunch of jewels from the Saudi royal family, hid them in a vacuum cleaner bag, and smuggled them back to Thailand. The janitor apparently sold some of the jewels (including the Blue Diamond) before getting caught by authorities and spending several years in jail. There were numerous murders and mysterious disappearances of Saudi diplomats and businessmen who were allegedly involved in the “Blue Diamond Affair”. Anyone who handles the Blue Diamond illegally will suffer the consequences of the curse.

Stay tuned for part two of the world’s most cursed gemstones…