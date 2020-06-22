Forbidden! These Hotel Rooms Are So Haunted That Guests Aren’t Allowed To Stay In Them

There are many stories of numerous hotels around the world that are allegedly haunted. But some rooms are said to be so terribly haunted that the public has been forbidden from spending the night in them. Let’s jump right in and take a look at five hotels that are so haunted that specific rooms are sealed off and completely off limits to guests.

The Congress Hotel

Known as one of Chicago’s most haunted hotels, the Congress Hotel has several rooms that are so paranormally active that they’re off limits to guests. There’s a room on the 4th floor where guests have claimed to have seen the spirits of a several children including a ghost named “Peg Leg Johnny”. There’s also a room on the 12th floor that’s apparently so haunted that it’s sealed off to the public and even the hotel staff won’t even go near it. Nobody will discuss what happened in that room and the only thing staff members will say is that it’s “too horrible”. The room is said to be hidden behind a sealed door and has no number on it. In fact, the entire 12th floor is said to give off an eerie feeling.

Room 873 at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel

Located in Banff, Alberta, Canada, the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel is said to be one of the most haunted hotels in the entire country. And there is so much paranormal activity that goes on in room 873 that guests are forbidden to stay in it. There was allegedly a murder that happened in that room when a man killed his family. Guests who have stayed in that room have reported hearing disembodied screams as soon as they turned out the lights. And when they turned the lights back on, they would notice mysterious hand prints on the mirror. What’s even more eerie is that despite being cleaned, the prints won’t come off the mirror. With the heavy paranormal activity in that room, the hotel decided to seal it off from the public.

Room 311 at the Read House Hotel

Room 311 at the Read House Hotel in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is so haunted that guests are only allowed to book it for five nights of the year – interestingly enough, it was available every Thursday during the month of October last year with the last night falling on Halloween. According to the story, a woman named Annalisa Netherly was murdered during the 1920s by her jealous husband and she’s the spirit who is said to haunt the room. Guests who have stayed in room 311 have reported hearing unexplained loud sounds, seeing ghostly apparitions/shadow figures, and feeling as though they’re being watched. Men in particular seem to be targeted in that room.

Room 18 at St. James Hotel

Room 18 at the St. James Hotel in Cimarron, New Mexico, is so haunted that the hotel staff had to put a padlock on the door. It’s not surprising that this hotel is rumored to be haunted as more than 26 murders have happened at there. According to the legend, the owner lost the hotel in a poker game but the winner ended up being murdered while he was making his way back to room 18 where he died. Guests who have stayed in that room claimed to have felt the presence of a violent entity. The paranormal activity was so bad and malicious that it’s now closed off to guests and a padlock prevents anyone from entering the room (or anything from getting out of it…)

Room 303 at the Omni Parker House

Located in Boston, Massachusetts, the Omni Parker House is said to be quite paranormally active, especially in room 303 where a guest allegedly passed away. Those who have stayed in that room claimed to have heard disembodied laughter, witnessed shadow figures, and even had their bathtub filled up with water when nobody turned the tap on. After receiving numerous calls about the paranormal activity, the hotel staff turned the room into a utility closet so that guests couldn’t stay it in anymore.