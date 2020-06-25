From Rendlesham Forest to Project Blue Beam: Holograms and Lies

When my book The Rendlesham Forest UFO Conspiracy was published on April 28 of this year, it provoked a lot of questions from those who read it. One issue surfaced time and again in debates, on radio, and during online chats. It revolved around the theory that the Rendlesham incidents were the creations of advanced hologram-based technology. On more than a few occasions, this led to debates of the infamous Project Blue Beam. If you don’t know what it is alleged to be, read on. Within the field of conspiracy theorizing, there are few greater controversies than Project Blue Beam. Allegedly, it is the brainchild of a secret group of powerful figures in, among many others, NASA, the United Nations, the Bilderbergers, the Trilateral Commission, and the Vatican. Project Blue Beam, so the story goes, will be at the forefront of a program to create a new society dominated by a ruthless one-world government.

And how might such a government come about? By faking the second coming of Jesus Christ, specifically by using sophisticated hologram-type technology to project huge images of the Son of God across the skies of the United States, Canada, Australia, and much of Europe. Other parts of the world will see massive images of Buddha, of Allah, of Krishna, of Muhammad (and the list goes on), depending on the regions, the people and their cultures, and the beliefs of the relevant nations. In mere days, however, each and every one of those images will merge into one far more sinister and terrifying image: that of the Anti-Christ, who will inform the people of Earth that not a single one of the world’s religions has the correct version of events. Only the claim of this nightmarish entity will be seen as the accurate version. As a result, the entire human race will be expected to bow down and worship the Anti-Christ.

Such a thing will result in worldwide chaos, disorder, and anarchy – which the people behind Project Blue Beam shrewdly know only all too well. With the world plunged into states of fear and mayhem, this terrible ruse will then allow the United Nations to coordinate a planet-wide program to enslave the Earth’s entire population. That’s quite a story, to say the least. The source of the undeniably outrageous Project Blue Beam story was Serge Monast, a journalist from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Although Monast began in his career in regular journalism, by 1994 he was focused almost exclusively on conspiracy theories, including matters relative to Masonic-based conspiracy theories and matters relative to the one-world government scenario. It was at this time that Monast claimed to have uncovered massive amounts of secret information on Project Blue Beam, and how it would be utilized to enslave all but that aforementioned elite. That Monast died in December 1996, of a heart attack, and at the age of just fifty-one, has led to suspicions that he was murdered by agents of this dangerous program. The reason: to prevent Monast from blowing the whistle, big-time, on the project.

The story is as fantastic as it is terrifying. But is it true? In my view, no, it’s not true – at all. In my view it’s complete garbage. But, it may very well be garbage that was secretly created for a specific purpose. This brings us back to my book on Rendlesham Forest. For those who haven’t seen the book, here’s a summary from the publisher: “In the final days of December 1980, strange encounters and bizarre incidents occurred in the heart of Rendlesham Forest, Suffolk, England. Based upon their personal encounters, many of the military personnel who were present at the time believed that something extraterrestrial came down in those dark woods. What if, however, there was another explanation for what happened four decades ago? What if that explanation, if revealed, proved to be even more controversial than the theory that aliens arrived from a faraway world? The ramifications for the field of Ufology would be immense. In his new book, Nick Redfern reveals that one of the most famous UFO cases of all time was really a series of top secret experiments using holograms [my italics], mind-control programs, deception, disinformation, conspiracies and cover-ups. The shocking truth of a forty-year-old mystery is now revealed.”

This issue of utilizing holograms to fool the military personnel in Rendlesham Forest, Suffolk, England in December 1980 sounds very much like certain aspects of Project Blue Beam. Albeit, on an extremely scaled-down size, of course. With that in mind, it would not surprise me at all if the story of Project Blue Beam was a deliberately planned fabrication of such outrageous and over-the-top proportions that no-one would believe that advanced holograms could ever be created and used. In other words, bury the truth of the Rendlesham Forest holograms by inserting into the UFO community wholly-over-the-top tales of incredible, religion-based holograms in the form of Project Blue Beam. I can totally accept a scenario in which a small hologram-based project was deployed to determine if military personnel in an English forest could be deceived into seeing what they believed was a UFO (or several). But, a worldwide deception that targets everyone on the planet? And succeeds to a 100 percent degree? Not a chance.

One final point on all of this: it was in the early 1990s when the theory – that the Rendlesham Forest affair had holograms at its heart – first began to surface. And, it was in 1994 – just a couple of years later – that the Project Blue Beam scenario was fed to Serge Monast, something that led him to write his book, Project Blue Beam (NASA). An attempt to diffuse the real controversies surrounding Rendlesham’s genuine holograms and smother them with over-the-top tales that most people would laugh at? For me, at least, that’s a plausible reason why the utterly bogus Project Blue Beam scenario was concocted.