Ghost Hunters Claim To Have Photographic Proof Of Spirit Haunting Irish Castle

A team of ghost hunters who were investigating a haunted Irish castle say that they captured photographic proof of the ghost that they have nicknamed the “Man in the Mirror”. Paranormal Supernatural Investigations Ireland (or PSI Ireland) went to the Castle Ellen House in County Galway, Ireland, that has a long reputation for being haunted.

Castle Ellen House was constructed in 1810 by the wealthy Anglo-Irish Lambert family when their growing family outgrew their original home which was a small castle that was built in 1679. You can actually still see the ruins of the original castle if you were to look out from the front door of the Castle Ellen House.

It is believed that Walter Peter Lambert is one of the spirits that haunt the location. He passed away at the Imperial Hotel in Tuam in 1892 at 76 years of age. According to Richard Morrison, who is the co-founder of PSI Ireland, the hauntings began shortly after his death when the maids were cleaning his room and noticed him walking back towards the castle which was highly unusual as he always traveled by coach. What’s even more eerie is that when the maids saw him, he had already been deceased for several hours.

Morrison continued on with the legend, stating that when the coach and horses returned to the house with Lambert’s remains, they would not go past the gate to the property. “The second team of horses were brought from the stables but they also refused to pass the entrance,” he explained, adding, “This left the staff with no option, only to carry the remains up the very long avenue.”

And now the PSI Ireland team has claimed that they captured photographic evidence of Mr. Lambert’s ghost. When they took a picture of one of the mirrors in the house, they noticed what appeared to be a face looking back at them. You can see a picture of the ghostly face from the “Man in the Mirror” here.

The home is currently owned by Míceál Keaney who purchased the property in 1974 and has since been restoring the property.