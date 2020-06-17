Ghost Nun Haunts English Town And Jumps In Front Of Moving Cars

Drivers in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, England better be on the lookout for a ghostly nun that’s been known to jump in front of moving vehicles. The legend of the ghostly nun goes back several centuries and it all started in an iconic and historic building called Hinchingbrooke House.

While the Hinchingbrooke House is now part of Hinchingbrooke School’s 6th form, it originated as a Benedictine convent in the 11th century. According to the legend, there was a nun who once lived there and had a secret affair with a monk. Their love affair eventually became public and they were executed for their sins.

The nun apparently isn’t resting easy in the afterlife as her spirit is said to haunt several locations around the area. Numerous people over the years have reported seeing her ghost at a bridge above the Alconbury Brook that’s called the “Nun’s Bridge”.

What’s even more disturbing is that she is said to jump out in front of oncoming traffic, causing drivers to swerve their vehicles so that they don’t hit her. The first reported sighting of the nun was back in 1965 and many more people have claimed to have seen her even to this day. Some people who have seen the nun have also reported witnessing another apparition with her that appears to be a nurse. Others have claimed to have seen a ghostly crash with three cars burning during the night time.

A very eerie discovery was made back in the 1800s when the skeletal remains of a male and female were found underneath a staircase in the Hinchingbrooke House. The remains were believed to have been from 994 to 1050 AD. Since the female appeared to have been pregnant at the time of her death, it is believed that the remains could be those of the nun and the monk.

Back in the 1970s, the curator of the school told author and ghost hunter Andrew Green that the ghost of the monk as well as an apparition of a dog have been seen in the building. The school’s heritage advisor T.R. Wheeley confirmed the reports that the nun has been seen on numerous occasions both on and off of the grounds. Unexplained sounds of children playing, whispers, and footsteps have also been heard on the grounds when no kids were nearby. Additional paranormal activity includes sightings of a ghostly cavalier who is often seen roaming around the room where he was killed, and a female apparition that floats on top of the stairs.