Ghosts Keep Setting Off Security Alarm At Haunted Scottish Castle

Gardener Stuart Stockley, along with his wife and two kids are being tormented by their ghostly roommates. The National Trust for Scotland shut down the 800-year-old Fyvie Castle in Aberdeenshire due to the pandemic and the Stockley family has been spending the lockdown living in the old Butler’s flat. They’re supposed to be the only ones staying at the location but based on their encounters, they’re sharing their space with some misbehaving spirits.

According to Stuart, the castle’s security alarm inexplicably starts ringing at all hours of the night. The location that sets off the alarm is located right underneath the Drummond Bedroom which is said to be the most haunted part of the castle. There have been numerous claims over the years of a ghost haunting that specific area and it’s believed to be the spirit of Lilias Drummond who was imprisoned at the castle and left there to starve to death when she failed to produce an heir for her husband Alexander Seton.

And Lilias didn’t seem too happy when her husband quickly remarried as she haunted him and his new bride on their wedding night by making scratching noises and wrote her name into the windowsill of the bedroom. Her spirit is associated with the smell of rose perfume around the castle. Many people have seen the “Green Lady ghost” whenever they have smelled the perfume.

“It’s always at the same point, outside the library corridor and around that area. It’s only when you get there – it’s just a feeling that I want to get out of there,” Stuart said, adding, “I have to go through even in the middle of the night when it’s pitch black.”

He went on to say, “I’m fine walking through the rest of the castle, but when I get to this point, it’s just unnerving. And that’s always the place the alarm goes off. We have had engineers out to look at the alarm many a time and there’s nothing wrong with it. There’s no reason for it to go off, nothing’s triggered it.”

Surprisingly, this is the first paranormal incident that the family has encountered during their eight-year stay at the castle. But it’s certainly not the first unexplained thing that has happened there as numerous other people (including the staff) have reported countless experiences of paranormal activity.

In addition to the former owner’s wife haunting the location, other sightings include a little girl named Annie, a ghostly trumpeter, and an apparition that is seen smoking a cigar.

There is also the legend of the Weeping Stones where a 13th century seer named Thomas the Rhymer was denied entry into the castle and he cursed the place so that no male heir would ever be produced until three stones used in the construction of the castle were brought back to the burial site in which they were taken. The stones were said to remain wet even when everything else around them were dry.

In the year 1920, a newspaper reported that a skeleton was found in one of the castle’s walls which stirred up paranormal activity like hearing unexplained sounds and a woman dressed in a white gown that walked out of a wall. Another report mentioned a secret chamber inside of a tower and when a workman entered into the room, he broke his leg in a fall and his wife began to lose her eyesight. I definitely wouldn’t want to be isolated in that castle for several weeks like the Stockley family.