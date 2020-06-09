Haunted House Where Charles and Camilla Had Secret Affair is Up For Sale

For the amount of time Camilla Parker Bowles has been around the British royal family, one would think she’s seen her share of ghosts in and around the palaces, mansions, vacation homes and other properties they own and she’s lived in, visited, snuck into, etc. – especially one ghost in particular. One of Camilla’s ghost stories is in the news this week as a manor once owned by she and her former husband and snuck into by Prince Charles while married to you-know-who is up for sale. It’s especially interesting and eerie because this is the very house where Charles also had early encounters with you-know-who. Is it her? Have the two former spouses met in a living/ghost way any other times? You do know who you-know-who is, don’t you?

“According to Camilla, she would become aware of its presence when she was watching television and the ghost would sit beside her and change the channels. According to her biographer Penny Junor: ‘She never saw it, but she could feel it next to her and she would laugh about how she and the ghost always wanted to watch different programmes.’”

The Daily Mail reports that Camilla Parker Bowles would see this channel-changing ghost in Bolehyde Manor, an early 16th century manor house that was first owned by the monks of the Glastonbury Abbey, but then purchased by Richard Snell using money he was allegedly ‘holding’ for the Abbott while the Abbott was executed during the Dissolution of the Monasteries by Henry VIII. Named for a tenant — Thomas de Bolehyde – it was then sold to the Gale family, which kept it from 1635 to 1927. Andrew and Camilla Parker Bowles moved there in 1973. Charles’s Aston Martin was often seen there while Andrew was away and he later “got to know” Diana Spencer there before they were married, according to Page 6.

“(Bolehyde Manor) in Allington, Wiltshire, comes complete with eight bedrooms, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a treehouse, guest lodging, staff cottages, a stable and 80 acres of farmland.”

You know we can’t afford that, even at the low, low asking price of $4 million. So just tell us … whose ghost is it?

Well, it would seem obvious that Camilla and Diana would prefer different TV channels, but no one seems to think this is Princess Di’s ghost. Could it be the Abbot? Some royal still upset about how Chuck dumped Di for Camilla? Perhaps it’s a ghost from another family tied to the royals … the Middletons. In 2011 when the house was previously for sale, Carole and Michael Middleton, parents of Kate, the current Duchess of Cambridge and married to Diana and Chuck’s son, William, looked at it as a possible residence, but didn’t purchase it.

Most reports say the ghost is “benign” and was not a threat to Camilla. However, another one she encountered after marrying Charles was. In 2007, Charles purchased the then dilapidated but historic Dumfries House for £45 million ($52 million US) and began restoring the 18th century Scottish estate for he and Camilla to live in.

“There was definitely a ghost — without a shadow of a doubt. I walked up the steps, got into the hall and I thought I can’t go any further. I literally froze. If my hair could stand on end, it would have done. I remember thinking I don’t want to come back and I didn’t for a few years.”

In a 2018 interview, Camilla admitted to being terrified by a ghost she believed was living in the house. She claimed that, upon returning after the restoration was completed, the ghost was gone. Could this one have been Diana? There’s no record of Diana ever being there, so that’s unlikely. Her presence was felt by many at both of her sons’ weddings and no one thought it was threatening. Perhaps it’s just wishful thinking by those who still love and admire Lady Di and mourn her tragic death that she would haunt the woman who had such a hold on Chuck.

If the ghost of Diana were to appear, there would be no better time that the day Charles takes over the throne – if and when that ever happens. That will be a day when Westminster Abbey will need to set aside an entire section just for the royal spirits.