Many Ancient Artifacts At The British Museum Are Said To Be Haunted

Not only is the British Museum home to more than eight million artifacts that tell the story of history and culture over millions of years (several pictures can be seen here), it is also rumored to be quite haunted. Located in London, the museum first opened in 1759 and receives millions of visitors each year (just in 2019, over 6.2 million people visited the museum).

Throughout the years, many visitors and employees have reported experiencing paranormal activity. Even the guards who work there have seen unexplained things while working at night.

Phil Heary claimed to have felt sudden drops in temperature whenever he would enter the Ancient Egypt gallery where 19 mummies are located. “It was like walking into a freezer,” explained the guard who worked at the museum for 29 years. He went on to say, “My stomach turned over. The feel of the gallery was – you wanted to get out. I’m a great believer that, wherever you’re buried, you should stay there. A lot of the mummies there should be back in their graves.”

The mummy of a high priestess of the Temple Of Amen-Ra is on display in the First Egyptian Room and she has been appropriately named the “Unlucky Mummy” as she has been associated with causing injuries, death, and even the sinking of the Titanic.

The Elgin Marbles that were unearthed in the 1800s from the Parthenon in Greece are also believed to be haunted. Workers have allegedly heard crying sounds come from inside of the crate while they were being transported to the United Kingdom.

There is so much paranormal activity that goes on at the museum that it’s hard to keep track of it all. Several guards have reported that bolted doors to the Sutton Hoo gallery had opened up on their own; fire alarms that suddenly started ringing after people have pointed their finger at a two-headed dog sculpture; and another alarm inexplicably ringing from a disabled bathroom where nobody was located.

Several orbs of light have been witnessed throughout the building and some employees think that they could have possibly been caused by a potentially haunted wrought-iron gate that was brought in from a concentration camp in Buchenwald, Germany.

When a couple took a picture of an artifact behind glass, they captured the apparition of a smiling female dwarf with missing clumps of hair holding a mechanical galleon from the 16th century. Other paranormal activity includes hearing unexplained footsteps, screaming, and music playing.

Jim Peters, who is a collections manager at the Britain, Europe and Prehistory department, admitted that he “agrees to a certain extent” that there could possibly be “restless objects” in the museum. I think that’s a fair assessment considering all of the paranormal reports over the years and the millions of ancient artifacts that each have their own stories to tell.