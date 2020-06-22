New Loch Ness Monster Photos: Best Ever Proof Or CGI Hoax?

Steve Challice was spending his holidays in Scotland last September when he and his brother decided to visit Urquhart Castle which overlooks Loch Ness. When they took a walk along the banks of the river, a ripple in the water caught his attention and that’s when he started taking a bunch of photographs.

“I started taking a couple of shots and then this big fish came to the surface and then went back down again,” he explained, adding, “It only appeared in one shot and to be honest that was something of a fluke. I watched for a while as you can see from the last picture but didn’t see it again.” According to the photographer, the sea creature was about 8 feet long and approximately 30 feet away from him when he took the pictures.

He added one of his photos to a Facebook group called “Anomalous Universe” on June 12th with the caption “Took this in Loch Ness last September but I don’t know what kind of fish it is” and the reason why it took him nine months to post them online is that he only just recently looked at them as he had taken hundreds of photos during his trip.

While some people believe that the photos are some of the best evidence ever taken of the Loch Ness Monster, there are just as many who are skeptical. Even Steve himself stated, “Personally I know there has been some interest and some people are saying it’s the monster but I don’t believe that,” adding that he initially thought that the creature was a catfish and that he doesn’t believe in the Loch Ness Monster.

Roland Watson, who runs the Loch Ness Mystery blog, has been talking with Steve since he posted the photos online and he has his own opinion on what the pictures could be. He seems to be doubtful about the authenticity of the photos as he said, “If this is a genuine picture of a creature in Loch Ness, it would easily rank in the top three of all time. At this point, I am in an ongoing conversation with Steve as to the objections and concerns I have about this being a Photoshop picture. So we will see where that takes us.”

Steve sent Roland the original pictures and his analysis raised a lot of questions such as the date that the pictures were taken, a modify date, and the original format which he went into greater detail in his blog post. He finished his post by writing, “I could have performed further analysis, but at this stage, there are discrepancies which need to be answered first and which currently render this photograph unusable as evidence for a large creature in Loch Ness. However, I am still in communication with the photographer about the issues raised.”

And it isn’t just Roland who has concerns about the pictures as a digital photography expert also thinks that the photographs have likely been edited with Photoshop based on the saturation of the color as well as the indistinct lining of the sea creature. Steve, however, continues to stand firm that his images are absolutely genuine and have not been altered in any manner. “I genuinely think, to this day, it’s just a big fish,” he noted. One last interesting point that I should mention – Steve is a 3D graphic artist and makes a living by creating computer generated images.

Are these images some of the best evidence ever captured of the Loch Ness Monster or is just a CGI hoax? You can decide for yourself as the pictures can be seen here as well as here.