Ohio Man Films Creepy Dolls Allegedly Moving On Their Own

An Ohio man was home alone when he noticed three dolls that were locked up in a glass case moving inexplicably on their own. In fact, the footage is so creepy that it’s been compared to the Annabelle doll which is so haunted that she’s locked inside of a glass case in the Warren’s Occult Museum.

This wasn’t the first time that Chad Gassert noticed his wife’s doll collection moving on their own as he claimed that earlier this year he recorded them moving across the room. (Now that’s some footage I’d love to see if he’d share it…) This video, however, does show the dolls seemingly moving on their own inside of the cabinet.

The video shows three dolls – two larger ones side by side with the smaller one below them. The first part of the video shows the doll on the right hand side moving forward, almost going face-first into the glass. The smallest doll is then seen leaning over to its left. What’s even creepier is that when the doll moved, its feet knocked against the glass of the case.

At that point, Chad starts filming the living room where a piece of clothing is seen falling off the couch and onto the floor. While the dropping of the clothes can be easily explained by perhaps being too close to the edge of the couch, the dolls moving around in the case is a bit harder to explain.

Chad was so freaked out by the moving dolls that when he went to his bedroom, he “watched the door” as he was afraid that someone (or something) would barge in. “I’m in my room right now watching the door. I wish it was [trickery]….wife is gone at the moment… [I’m the] only one here,” he said, adding, “I’m still a little shook. I went to my bedroom and was looking at the door, waiting for that motherf***er to bust through it.”

He went on to say, “This is the second time this [has] happened now. Last time was just the doll [that moved]. And now a completely different doll is moving and clothes just fall off the couch.” He added that it only happens when he’s home all alone.

He posted the video online and received several comments from people warning him to leave the house and to burn the dolls. One user commented, “Tell me you burnt the doll… Burning the doll will do it … For sure,” while another wrote, “Dude, something is in that house, 100%. That doll just slid one way then back up… HELL TO THE NO!!!! GET OUT.” One person even claimed to have seen a “pair of eyes” behind the dolls before they started moving while others were sure they saw them “sit straight back up”.

Some users took a more religious approach, writing, “Put a crucifix in there with them. Our Lord is stronger than their demon. If it is a demon,” “Don’t be afraid. Be forceful and polite and ask it to leave with blessings,” and “Wow…..that’s some freaky stuff. Say some prayers to God in front of them.”

Whether the dolls really did move on their own or if it was a well-planned hoax, the video is incredibly spooky nevertheless. You can decide for yourself as the video can be seen here.