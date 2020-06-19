President Trump Says He Heard “Interesting” Things About Roswell

Other than ‘Area 51’, no word or phrase generates as much UFO interest in the paranormal world and in the mainstream as does ‘Roswell’ – the New Mexico town elevated to prominence by the alleged UFO crash in 1947 which occurred 75 miles away but was first announced by personnel at the Roswell Army Air Field (RAAF), linking it to the incident to this day. So, when the president of the United States mentions it in an interview, millions of ears perk up higher than Mr. Spock’s. What was President Trump alluding to when he said:

“I won’t talk to you about what I know about it, but it’s very interesting.”

There is no question that President Trump is interested in outer space, space travel and space defense. During his time in office, he created the Space Force as a military branch, attended the launch of the first manned flight by a private company, expressed interest in sending humans to Mars and criticized past administrations for not doing enough to encourage space exploration. However, despite the fact that his 2016 opponent (Hillary Clinton) and her campaign manager (John Podesta) both promised disclosure of government UFO files if they won and the government officially declared a set of USS Nimitz pilot videos as UFO sightings, President Trump has expressed little interest in UFOs or disclosure – full or partial.

“People are saying they’re seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particularly.”

That was his response in an interview in 2019 when asked about the Nimitz UFO videos. That’s quite different that what he said yesterday. What has changed? Perhaps it was the interviewer – the president answered questions on ‘Triggered’, a podcast hosted by his son, Donald Trump Jr. Perhaps it was the intended purpose of the interview – Father’s Day, not a campaign Q-and-A. Or perhaps the president has finally recognized there are a lot of people – including many in his base – who are interested in UFOs, alien encounters with humans and government disclose of these incidents, not just Roswell.

“So many people ask me that question. There are millions and millions of people who want to go [to Roswell] and see it.”

See what? Not the city itself, although it’s a pleasant town, home of the International UFO Museum And Research Center and, for space buffs not necessarily interested in UFOs, the place where Robert Goddard conducted early rocket tests. No, they want to see whole or partial spacecrafts, dead or alive aliens, clear or fuzzy photos, complete or redacted documents and the like. Knowing this, Don Jr. pressed on and asked if Dad would release any of that.

“Well, I’ll have to think about that one.”

Come on! Was this just a fluff interview or does the president really have “interesting” info on the Roswell incident? It’s not like he hasn’t been around UFOs. There were reports about UFOs following his own helicopter on the campaign trail and on the day of the inauguration. And the president has often mentioned his uncle, John G. Trump, who was a professor at M.I.T. and a aide to the National Defense Research Committee who was called in to analyze the contents of Nikola Tesla’s apartment after Tesla died. Doesn’t this motivate him to show his tech genes and release some secret files … or at least give some better hints to their contents?

Sadly, the president’s frustrating comments do little to advance the conversation about UFOs, alien contact or disclosure. Perhaps someone should remind him about his former opponent’s commitment to the cause … or mention that John Podesta also worked for President Obama but nothing was released during that administration. Would that be motivation enough?

There are plenty of reporters and writers in the field who would love to conduct that interview.