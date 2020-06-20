St. Albans Sanatorium: Most Haunted Spot On The U.S. East Coast

Located in Radford, Virginia, St. Albans Sanatorium has so much paranormal activity that it’s been called the most haunted place on the entire East Coast of the United States.

It has a pretty long and tragic history as it started out as an all-boys Lutheran school in 1892 and was later turned into a psychiatric hospital from 1916 until it closed down in the 1990s. During the time that it was a school, an extensive amount of bullying and extreme competitiveness was said to have taken place there which ultimately led to several of the boys committing suicide.

And the suicides didn’t stop when the school shut down. During the time that it was a psychiatric hospital, numerous patients took their own lives while they were committed there. Since several painful and horrific procedures took place there, such as lobotomies and electroshock therapy, it’s not surprising and very tragic that many of the patients felt as if they had no choice but to end their lives instead of suffering more painful experiments. And many of the patients who didn’t take their own lives often died as a result of the experiments that went bad or were left disabled. Additionally, the patients often didn’t get the proper care that they needed as there weren’t enough staff members. In fact, by 1945, the staff-to-patient ratio was a jaw-dropping 48 to 6,509.

Several people who have investigated the hospital for paranormal activity over the years have claimed to have felt the presence of those who have passed away there. There is so much activity that goes on at St. Albans Sanatorium that it’s been featured on numerous paranormal shows, such as The R.I.P. Files, Haunted Collector, The Dead Files, Destination Fear, and the Tennessee Wraith Chasers.

Some people have captured full-body apparitions in their pictures that they took in the alcoholics’ ward, as well as hearing disembodied screams and conversations. Others have claimed to have seen shadow figures throughout in the building, hearing footsteps, and witnessing objects levitate on their own.

While the paranormal activity is located throughout the building, there are specific areas where the ghosts seem to be more active. There’s a location in the hospital called the “Rocker Room” where a chair has been known to rock on its own. The ghost of a young girl (perhaps the daughter of one of the former patients) is said to haunt the bowling alley in the basement. An unexplained mist sometimes appears in that location as well and some believe that it’s the spirit of Gina Renee Hall who was murdered near the hospital in 1980.

The spirits are even sometimes physical as some visitors have reported being touched by an unseen entity, especially in a bathroom located in the women’s ward. Others have claimed to have been pushed by a ghost. Numerous pictures from inside of St. Albans Sanatorium can be seen here.