The Spooky Legend Behind Florida’s Most Haunted Bridge

With most haunted locations, there is often a tragic story associated with the paranormal activity and Bellamy Bridge is one of those places. Situated near Marianna, Florida, the Bellamy Bridge Heritage Trail is a half mile nature walking trail that leads to the old historic steel frame bridge. And it’s not only one of the oldest bridges in all of Florida, but it is also said to be the most haunted in the entire state.

Built in 1914, the Bellamy Bridge is rumored to be quite haunted as several people over the years have reported seeing blue and white orbs of light, as well as a mist-like anomaly in the shape of a human, and some have even seen a young woman dressed all in white. It is believed that a young lady named Elizabeth Jane Bellamy is the one who is haunting the area.

So, who exactly is Elizabeth Bellamy? She’s the main focus of a tragic story that may explain the hauntings. In fact, the story is based on some true facts and a bit of legend. Elizabeth (maiden name Croom) did actually exist as she and Dr. Samuel C. Bellamy married on July 15, 1834 and they lived at the Rock Cave Plantation which was only a few miles away from where Bellamy Bridge stands today.

Elizabeth died from a fever on May 11, 1837 at just 18 years of age and was buried close to where the bridge is now located. Just one week after Elizabeth’s death, her young son Alexander also passed away from a fever and was buried next to her. Samuel never remarried and spent the next several years mourning the loss of his wife and child until he ended up taking his own life in 1853.

The legend, on the other hand, is a bit different in regards to how Elizabeth died. She and Samuel married during a beautiful ceremony in the backyard of a mansion that he built for her near the city of Marianna. The joyous day took a tragic turn when Elizabeth’s long dress caught fire. The legend has two different scenarios – Elizabeth was either dancing with Samuel or resting in a chair when her long dress caught on fire by either getting too close to a lit candle or an open fireplace. She ended up getting terribly injured by the burns and passed away a few days later.

Elizabeth’s sad and restless spirit is said to wander along the banks of the river and in the swamp looking for her husband. Some have even seen a mysterious ball of fire that seemingly descends from the air down to the frame of the old bridge. Her ghost is most often seen on dark and foggy nights. Several pictures of the bridge can be seen here.