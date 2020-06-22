The Story Behind The Extremely Haunted Sallie House

There are haunted houses and then there’s the Sallie House. Located in Atchison, Kansas, the Sallie House has so much paranormal activity that some believe that it’s the most haunted home in the entire United States. The house was built in the middle 1800s but now it remains empty because nobody can tolerate the extreme paranormal activity. And it’s not just ghosts that haunt the house; there is allegedly a demon that also resides there and who portrays itself as a little girl.

The house was named after a little girl named Sallie who allegedly passed away in the home during appendicitis surgery. Paranormal activity in the home seemingly increased when a young couple named Tony and Debra Pickman moved into the house with their newborn baby in 1992. Tony was the main target of the entities as he received numerous scratches, cuts and burn marks.

Unexplained fires started in the house as well as objects moving on their own and lights turning off and on. Some items floated in the air while pictures were turned upside-down and toys were thrown across a bedroom. In fact, the nursery is one of the most active locations in the home. The family experienced hearing strange sounds (such as furniture moving around when nothing was out of place), disembodied voices, scratching coming from the walls, strange smells, cold spots, and witnessing ghostly apparitions. The doors were even said to have opened and closed on their own in addition to locking and unlocking by themselves.

As for the demonic presence, there were indications that rituals once took place in the home, especially in the basement. Those who have been in the basement have claimed that rocks and bricks were thrown at them by an unseen force.

In addition to the little girl named Sallie and the demon, there are several other spirits allegedly haunting the home such as a young woman who is believed to be Joanna Barnes – a relative of the doctor who performed the surgery on Sallie and who lived next door to the house.

The activity in the house is so bad that some paranormal investigators had to leave the location before their investigation was over and never returned. Skeptics who have visited have left as full believers.

The Sallie House has been documented on several paranormal shows including Sightings, Most Haunted Town, Unexplained Mysteries, A Haunting, My Ghost Story, Ghost Adventures, and was featured in a made-for-TV movie called Heartland Ghost. A few pictures of the Sallie House and of Debra and Tony Pickman can be seen here.