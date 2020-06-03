The Totally Bizarre Abduction and Space Adventure of Elizabeth Klarer

One aspect of the UFO phenomenon that has been going on for quite sometime is that of alien abductions. These are the times when people are taken willingly or not, and whisked off to the unknown, often coming back with some very strange stories to tell. Such accounts can fall many places on the range of the weird, but one of the weirdest is that of a South African woman who claims to not only have been spirited away to an alien planet, but also to have had an alien lover and a child. Hers is a story of abductions, aliens motherships, exotic new worlds, star-crossed lovers, and all of the utter bizarreness that all implies.

Looking at her life before all of the strangeness started, one would never accuse Elizabeth Klarer of being particularly unusual, crazy or unhinged. She was actually very respectable. Born in South Africa in 1910, Klarer studied music and meteorology in England, before serving as an accomplished pilot for the Royal Air Force and working for the South African Air Force Intelligence decoding secret German transmissions. It would not be until after the war when in 1950 she read a book on UFOs and began to have long buried memories come floating back to the surface from her childhood. She recalled that when she was 7 years old she and her sister had seen a luminous silver disk fly over their farm, as well as a bright orange-red and cratered planetoid that flew past high in the sky. She would remember having several other sightings of the disk over the years, and claimed that her sister and their Zulu farmhand has also seen it. This is all strange enough as it is, but it would get utterly bizarre in the mid-1950s, when she had an experience that would kick off one of the weirdest cases of alien abduction on record.

These early memories coming back to her caused Klarer to develop a deep interest in UFOs, and this would get even stranger when a series of UFO sightings in 1954 brought her to investigate a remote, rural hill outside of Johannesburg. According to the native Zulu people of the area, the UFO was actually a mythical lightning bird from their lore, but when Klarer arrived she would have an encounter with what was most definitely a spacecraft, appearing as a spinning disc with a stationary dome in its center. The craft emitted a humming noise and she claimed to have seen one of the craft’s occupants through a porthole. She tried to get a closer look, but claimed that she had been pushed away by a wave of heat pouring off of it. Klarer would claim that she then began having telepathic communications with an entity calling itself “Akon,” who said he was from the planet Meton, in the galactic region of Alpha Centauri, and also that he was a crew member and scientist aboard the spacecraft, as well as that he was in fact the being she had seen through the porthole.

Klarer would become obsessed with it all, going back to the hill several times in the hopes of seeing that ship and Akon again. In 1956, she would get her chance, when she once again saw the craft descend at the hill. This time was very different, as Akon revealed himself to Klarer, and introduced her to his companion, described as the ship’s botanist and astrophysicist. The aliens then invited her aboard their ship, which they described as merely a scout ship, and brought her up to a much larger, cigar-shaped mothership that was reportedly f miles in length and included cities, parks, trees, flowers, and even lakes within it. According to Klarer, she spent some time on this vast mothership meeting the inhabitants of this “city ship,” which she said looked just like humans, but “taller, better looking, more considerate and gentle; not aggressive and violent.” She also learned were actually originally from the planet Venus, and had relocated to Meton eons ago, after Venus had become uninhabitable. According to them, Venus had long ago been alive with vegetation and was very much like Earth, but had gradually become a hostile environment, forcing them into an exodus that brought them to their new faraway home of Meton. She would say of all of this:

The Venusian scientists recognized the Sun was a visible star, with maximum and minimum periods of sunspot cycles, which happens to this day, but at certain epochs in time it expands. Now the Sun is expanding and contracting all the time. It is pulsating like a heart, but at certain epochs it expands out more, in intensified radiation. Now this is what happened to Venus, and being closer to the Sun her seas had dried out, and what little fauna remained (and all the flora) were destroyed. And then of course the dinosaurs, which had dominated the Earth, were also destroyed through the intensified radiation. Thus the great civilization from Venus, which we call the mother planet, was able to get away from Venus, and landed on earth and the moon, as way-stations. They moved to Meton which is now the home planet because it is very similar to the mother planet, Venus, in atmospheric conditions, distance from the star and also, the more important of all, the higher vibratory rates, which is more compatible to an advanced civilization and consciousness. They had bases on the Moon, Mars and Earth which they still visit. The Venus people left a section of their civilization here on Earth to look after the planet and advance the mentality and consciousness of the indigenous people of this planet, which they are in the process of doing.

Klarer was then returned to Earth. She had several meetings with Akon, usually at the same hill, and she found herself becoming attracted to him. During their rendezvous Akon purportedly gave her a silver ring that enhanced their telepathic connection, and told Klarer that she was in fact a reincarnated Venusian with whom he had been romantically involved when Venus was still alive and before they had fled to Meton, and that they were in fact soulmates. One thing led to another, and according to Klarer they consummated their relationship, leading her to become pregnant with Akon’s child. It was then that she decided to run off with her alien lover in 1958, and he agreed to take her up to their mothership once again, after which she was taken to Meton itself, which she would learn was one of seven planets their civilization claimed as their own.

Klarer would allegedly stay on Meton for a full four months, and give birth to their son there, which they named Ayling. As for the planet itself, Klarer would describe it in meticulous detail, including their government, educational system, way of life, and even the flora and fauna. According to her, Meton was a Utopian society, with no war, crime, or poverty, and where everyone had equal access to plentiful food and energy, with no monetary system and a method for creating unlimited renewable energy. The people wore luxurious clothes fashioned of silk, and lived in expansive parks, and since there were no tall buildings or factories there was no pollution. She explained that all education was done through telepathy, eliminating the need for school books or physical school buildings. In an interview with researcher Stuart Bush, she would say of Meton:

It is similar in size to Earth, a little larger, covered with vast seas, and the lands are islands, not continents. Climate is beautiful, under control, and in fact, is really a utopia. They have everything they want. They are not only thousands of years ahead technologically from us, but are also spiritually very advanced. There are no politics, law, or monetary system. Medicine is a scientific activity and not required for health since they are all in perfect health. Their way of thinking is quite different from what most people over here would understand. They are a loving, gentle and constructive people. Everyone industriously does their work which they like doing most. There is no need for law; there is no crime or police. Everyone is free and has a code of ethics. They constantly create beauty around them and in general there is complete harmony. Their homes are lovely. You can see from the inside out; the material is transparent one way. They don’t have schools or universities. Their education is completely visual ~ all done by what is called an electric mirage. They have a little phial about three inches long and they insert it into a niche in their home or the wall of a spaceship. A 3D scene fills the room ~ an advanced form of a holograph. There are no books. They travel a great deal. The young children are taken around the galaxy so they can learn from experience. They can use the electric mirage to go back to a former time in their history. They could, for instance, view our planet at the time of the dinosaurs. They have beautiful paintings and create lovely music ~ harmonic music and very uplifting spiritually, which relate to the harmonic music of the galaxy. They communicate by means of telepathy and educational concepts can get transferred this way. They are capable of thinking in terms of the basic concepts not dependent on language ~ they perceive the feelingness behind words. There is no problem in the learning of languages such as any of those on Earth.

All in all, it seems like a pretty great place to live, and Klarer would have liked to have stayed there forever. However, the conditions of Meton proved to be too much for her physically. She would explain that “the vibrations of the magnetic field” were too different on Meton compared to earth, which weakened her heart and forced her to return to her homeworld. After a tearful goodbye to Akon and Meton, even leaving her son behind as well in order to complete his education, Klarer returned to Earth. There she would sometimes meet with Akon and Ayling and frequently speak with them through holographic calls. According to her Akon and her son would later embark on a journey across the universe together. She used her experience to preach for a society of peace, love, and environmental understanding, trying to raise awareness of these things and bring the people of Earth to a higher level like her beloved Venusians.

In the meantime, when her story came out she was a sort of celebrity in the UFO community, being interviewed by some of the top researchers in the field at the time, she became extremely popular on the convention circuit, and she was a guest of honor at the 11th International Congress of UFO Research Groups at Weisbaden in 1975, which was attended by scientists of twenty-two nations and where she was given a standing ovation. Her story also made news headlines worldwide, where she was unfortunately often the butt of jokes and ridicule, yet she adamantly stuck to and defended her surreal story. In addition, Klarer went about writing a book about her experiences, which would eventually be published in 1980 under the title Beyond the Light Barrier. It was this book that she later claimed had drawn the attention of nefarious government parties who intimidated her and tried to silence her. She began work on a second book called The Gravity File but her death in 1994 saw it left unfinished.

We are left with quite a tale, indeed. What do we make of this wild story of a woman who was whisked away to another world and had a child fathered by an alien? In her defense, Klarer was often described as having total conviction in what she was saying, which she kept up until her death, never once giving the impression that she was lying and never deviating from the facts as she saw them, even in the face of scathing criticism. She seems to have at least really believed what she was saying. Her story is also incredibly tight. Various interviewers tried to get her to trip up or contradict herself but this rarely happened, meaning that if it was a fiction then it was very well thought out, if highly improbable and sometimes nonsensical. Also impressive is just how incredibly elaborate her bizarre story is. Klarer describes every aspect of the planet Meton, its people, and its society in rich, meticulous detail, and looking at interviews such as the very in-depth one given by researcher Stuart Bush, it can be seen that she seems to have an answer for everything without ever really missing a beat. If this is all some concocted mythology or delusion, then it is an incredibly complex one, and a master class of world building.

Of course, with a story this wild there are skeptics. Besides the fact that, well, she is claiming that an alien fathered her child and that she lived on another planet, there just isn’t a shred of evidence for any of it, no matter how convincing she may seem when telling the tale. There are no witnesses to corroborate what she claimed, no proof of her supposed pregnancy, and no one seems to recall any unusually long absence during the time Klarer was supposedly having her 4-month-long space adventure. The only evidence that Klarer ever produced were the ring that Akon gave her, which she never let anyone examine and has disappeared, and some photographs that are supposedly of Akon’s flying saucer but which are woefully fake looking, looking more like someone threw a hubcap in the air. This lack of any evidence and the sheer fancifulness of her story in general has caused even some of the most hardcore and outspoken proponents of alien abduction to doubt her.

What happened to Elizabeth Klarer? Is she pulling everyone’s chain and this is all just a big hoax? If so, why would she cling to it to her dying day? Is this all a delusion or the product of a warped mind? Perhaps, but she had a lot of credentials that did not paint her as a nut job. This seems to be one of those outlandish cases that just seems to pop up in UFO lore every once in a while, and considering that there is no way to prove or disprove any of it, we will probably only have this quite frankly bonkers tale to go on, and wonder how much, if any, is actually true.