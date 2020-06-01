UFOs Seen During the Historic SpaceX Launch

As someone who has watched (on television) many of the launches of the first Americans into space and eventually to the Moon, I was excited to add the launch of the first Americans by a private space company to the list. As someone who wanted to believe long before it became popular, I was attracted to reports of multiple UFOs seen in the vicinity of spacecraft as it traveled to the International Space Station. As a skeptic and a science major, I look for solid evidence before making decisions. Was there any solid evidence that these unidentified objects were something more than space debris … perhaps a sign that aliens are monitoring our progress (if you can call it that) in space travel? Or at least in the adventures of the man who sent an electric car into space? Let’s find out.

“A bright light can be seen zooming diagonally from the bottom left corner to top right in the footage from SpaceX.”

The Daily Express is referring to clip from the live SpaceX feed (watch it here) taken by the trailing rocket showing a speck crossing the screen and passing behind the capsule. With nothing else to help gauge the perspective, it’s impossible to tell how big it actually is or how close it is to the capsule.

pantherfanjackie

@jackiekeel70

Did y’all see the #ufo on camera today….. watch this!!! We just saw this!! This is us recording from our tv!

There seemed to be quite a few people watching the launch and posting on Twitter that they saw UFOs (here’s links to one and another one). Again, it’s impossible to identify or size the specks.

“May 30, 2020. So far two UFOs have been detected during launch, the first of them can be observed very close to the stratosphere, the next one seems to be closer to the Crew Dragon, however we are still checking the captured material from ground by the fans. During the mission’s development, we will be looking out for everything that could arise around UFOs in space, especially those who may be close to the time of coupling with the ISS… It’s time to believe.”

Mexican ufologist Pedro Ramirez put his clips and comments on Facebook. With his many years of experience, it would have been better if he had explained exactly what in the clip convinced him to say “it’s time to believe.” He does point out that UFOs have been seen around SpaceX launches before, including the one resulting in an explosion in 2016. It could be due to the fact that most of the recent launches in the U.S. have been done by SpaceX, so it’s getting all of the media attention, which includes many cameras and thousands of cell phones pointed at them.

In fact, there’s more than a bit of irony in seeing UFOs around this SpaceX launch, since many of its launches from the west coast have occurred at night and are often unannounced, resulting in many UFO sighting calls to the authorities. In addition, many of these launches are carrying those tiny communications satellite that travel in packs and are being mistaken for fleets of alien spacecraft – not to mention annoying the heck out of astronomers whose views are already suffering due to ground lights.

Sorry, wanna-believers … to this scientific skeptic these all look like the growing population of space debris that will one day soon cause a problem bigger than being mistaken for an alien spacecraft – namely, an accident or a fatal crash to Earth. Don’t let your “wanna” distract you from the reality that, even with this accomplishment by SpaceX, we haven’t been back to the Moon and we’re still a long way from traveling to Mars.

This launch and all others are about one of two things – money or power, not science or adventure. To boldly go where no humans have gone before requires something we don’t show a lot of these days … boldness.