2020 Keeps Getting Stranger As Witches Cast A Hex On The Moon

It was only nine months ago that witches cast a “binding spell” on President Trump and now they seem to have shifted their focus on a much larger target. If 2020 hasn’t been messed up enough, a group of witches have cast a hex on the moon. This revelation has been tracked to a TikTok platform where users discuss different spells, magic, spirits, crystals, horoscopes, tarot cards, occult and folklore topics.

According to a Twitter user named Jupiter (real name unknown), a hex was conducted towards our moon and the fae. If you’re like me and just asked yourself, “What is a fae?” well, apparently they are supernatural “non-human creatures” that “do not abide by human morals” and who could potentially curse your bloodline or steal your soul if they are wronged in any manner.

In a tweet, Jupiter wrote, “In the past few days, a group of FRESH baby witches decided to band together, and hex the fae, and then the moon, and they did!”

According to Jupiter, the moon “fuels spells and provides power,” but several gods are in charge of the celestial body who probably won’t be happy with the hex. “In case you don’t know—Artemis and Apollo are twins. Artemis is the goddess of the moon, Apollo is the god of the Sun. As siblings, they are VERY intertwined and as his SISTER has been HEXED, he’s P****D,” Jupiter explained, adding, “Apollo WILL take action for his sister, even though she is entirely capable of taking action for herself. But Apollo? He’s the god of health and medicine. They hexed his sister. In the middle of an increasingly dangerous pandemic.”

It’s unclear who these baby witches are but some people are taking the hex seriously enough that a user on Reddit posted a “moon blessing” for others to repeat in order to protect it from the negative curse.

Jupiter did say that the moon won’t be physically hurt, however, the gods will certainly be upset with the fact that the witches cast a hex on it and that the “energy will likely be out of whack for a while.”

In an interview with Cnet, Alice Gorman, who is an associate professor at Flinders University in Australia and who specializes in space exploration, explained that people shouldn’t worry about hexes or spells. “In reality, you know the moon isn’t going to fall out of the sky, tides aren’t going to stop happening. It won’t turn blue or green, but it does demonstrate that there are continually new ways that people find emotional connection to the moon,” she said.

Well, it’s good to know that our moon won’t fall out of the sky, but with everything going on in the world right now, is it really a good idea to cast even more negative energy?