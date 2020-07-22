22.02 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Phone Calls from the Trickster

On this episode we question the life saving messages from dreams with pre-cognitive warnings and retro causal disasters before hearing a bizarre tale that connects ball lightning to strange robed entities.

Following this is a classic “why is everything in French?” segment as we look at the work of Laurent Kasprowicz and his research into ‘Phone Calls from the Dead’ phenomenon, triggered by contact from his deceased pet! Finally we land on Ghislaine Maxwell and her spurious connection to the Betty and Barney Hill abduction.

