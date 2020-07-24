MU Podcast
24.01 – MU Podcast – The Warrior’s Tale

Join us on the first episode of a new season of Mysterious Universe as we discuss the tale of a retired Navy Seal and his interactions with the dark forces behind the global elite.

According to the military veteran there are shadowy entities behind the world’s security organisations recruiting military specialists to carry out their evil objectives.

We investigate these claims and peel back the layers on some of the shady individuals involved to ultimately discover a different story entirely.

