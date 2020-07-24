24.02 – MU Podcast – Rocket Face

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:22:09 — 75.3MB)
For anyone new to the world of ufology, the “nuts and bolts” explanation comfortably describes it. However when you start to unravel the myriad of encounters you discover the bizarre elements that plunge into the depths of the human mind. We discuss some of these highly unusual UFO encounters and the psychic elements induced by them.
Then in our Plus+ extension we take a look at the Randonautica synchronicity craze taking the world by storm and look at the dangers of dabbling in fate and destiny.
