24.03 – MU Podcast – Tomb 55

This week we go raiding the mysterious Tomb 55 and uncover a Mummy that raises questions about a unique period of Egyptian history.

We then start calculating the grand cycles of time to figure out when the Kali Yuga will conclude and usher in a new Golden Age (and possibly Mole People) before uncovering a pattern of decline that can be traced back to the civilisations before our own.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.