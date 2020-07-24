24.03 – MU Podcast – Tomb 55

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:19:48 — 74.0MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
This week we go raiding the mysterious Tomb 55 and uncover a Mummy that raises questions about a unique period of Egyptian history.
We then start calculating the grand cycles of time to figure out when the Kali Yuga will conclude and usher in a new Golden Age (and possibly Mole People) before uncovering a pattern of decline that can be traced back to the civilisations before our own.
Links
- Atlantis & the Ten Plagues of Egypt
- Portrait head of Queen Tiye with a crown of two feathers
- Ay & Horemheb – all the kings men, Egypt, North Africa
- Mother of Scotland was Eldest Daughter of Akhenaten & Nefertiti
- Thebes (1964)
- Sekhmet
- Tutankhamun