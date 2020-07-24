MU Podcast
24.03 – MU Podcast – Tomb 55

This week we go raiding the mysterious Tomb 55 and uncover a Mummy that raises questions about a unique period of Egyptian history.

We then start calculating the grand cycles of time to figure out when the Kali Yuga will conclude and usher in a new Golden Age (and possibly Mole People) before uncovering a pattern of decline that can be traced back to the civilisations before our own.

