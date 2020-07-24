MU Podcast
24.04
24.04 – MU Podcast – Takata Reaction

The belief in science plays a crucial role in our modern society but what if that science is flawed? On this episode the discuss some of the most disturbing faked scientific findings and the trusted organisations that covered for them.

We then head into the Great Pyramid in our Plus+ extension and hear the story of the invocation of the “Era of Horus” and the psyching nuking of the King’s Chamber.

Plus+ Extension

