A Psychiatric Hospital With A Dark History And Lots Of Ghosts

A psychiatric hospital in Weston, West Virginia has a very dark and disturbing past which may be the reason why so many restless spirits are said to haunt the location.

Constructed between the years 1858 and 1881, the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum was originally built to accommodate 250 patients but by the 1950s there were about 2,400 people packed into the building. And overcrowding wasn’t the only horrible thing to have happened there as some patients were given inhumane treatments in order to “cure” their mental illnesses, such as getting whipped, being submerged in ice water, and shackled to the wall. Additionally, they received electroshock therapy and lobotomies with ice picks.

The hospital shut down in 1994 but it’s certainly not vacant as the spirits of these poor souls are said to still be wandering around the building. It’s even known as one of the most haunted locations in the country and the world. In fact, it’s so haunted that several workers quit their jobs after hearing the sounds of squeaky wheels moving along the hallway.

Other reported paranormal activity includes unexplained orbs of light moving fast throughout the hallways, doors closing, loud banging coming from the pipes, items moving on their own, and people hearing laughter coming from rooms that are completely empty.

There are also no shortages of ghosts who still reside at the abandoned hospital as many employees as well as visitors have claimed to have seen numerous spirits wandering throughout the building and even walking through walls with one doctor claiming that a ghost followed her home and haunts her in her own residence.

A spirit named Ruth is said to haunt the first floor. She apparently hated men while she was alive and she seems to still dislike them even after death as her ghost is said to throw objects at males who enter the location. The second floor is home to a ghost who was recorded saying, “Get out” in Ward 2 which was where two patients had committed suicide and one other died from stab wounds. The third floor has two spirits – one named Big Jim and the other is a nurse named Elizabeth. A ghostly soldier named Jacob wanders around the fourth floor. Other ghostly apparitions include a “creeper” who crawls on the floor, and a murderer named Slewfoot.

The ghost that is most often seen and talked about is a little girl named Lily. She looks to be around 9 years old and is always wearing a white dress. Many believe that Lily was born at the asylum while her mother was a patient there. People have claimed to have heard Lily talking and giggling, as well as rolling balls on the floor, playing a music box, and turning flashlights on.

Now that’s one highly active and terrifying location to say the least.