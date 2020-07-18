Aliens Among Us: In Bars, Clothes Stores and More!

As a follow-up article to my previous one – on alleged sightings of aliens in supermarkets – it’s time to take a look at some other places that other-world entities have reportedly been seen in. “Kartott” is an artist and sculptor. Her confrontation with what could have been an E.T. is detailed in Mac Tonnies’ book, The Cryptoterrestrials. Kartott said: “[W]hen I was 17 I was working in a small convenience store, when a ‘woman’ came in to buy cigarettes. At first I didn’t pay any attention to her until I saw her hand (when she handed me the money) – it was not like a normal human hand. This startled me so I looked up and saw a very pale entity, wearing a thin black coat (like a rain coat) with collar turned up to cover her neck, a heavy long haired wig, and very large black glasses. This did not entirely hide her strange face: a very pointed chin, scant lip and nose. She did not speak. Took her cigarettes and left! I was kinda stunned. Oddly I cannot remember the details of her hand (though it was the first thing I noticed). Nor do I think she left in a car which was odd since most patrons drove up the store (it was somewhat isolated).“

Moving on, there’s the experience of “A Hesitant Believer.” He told me of his encounter with a male and female that may not have been human: “Mr. Redfern, My experience happened in late November of 2008. The bar in which I worked was in a strip mall, and all of the other businesses had closed long before midnight, with the exception of the American faux-Irish pub on the other side of the complex, which that night got shut down by police shortly after 1:00 AM (I don’t think this was any part of a conspiracy, since that place got busted at least every couple of weeks).” As for the experience, it went as follows: “The woman, who was about 5’6, emaciated, and looked about mid-20s, wore a black evening gown with elbow-length satin gloves and had a clashing bright green knit shawl around her shoulders. She had a short bob haircut with bangs, though it really looked like a poorly cared-for wig. She had the same high forehead, cheekbones, and blue eyes as her partner, although her eyes were more narrow and slightly slanted. Neither one had eyebrows. As I started cleaning up behind the bar, the woman began clearing her throat impatiently, so I walked over to see what they wanted (I wanted them to get the hell out of my bar). That’s when I noticed the stench emanating from this woman. Not only did she smell like she hadn’t bathed in a month, she also smelled like chemicals. I used to apprentice as an embalmer, and I swear that woman smelled just like formalin.”

Now, let’s jump back in time to the latter part of 1971. It was on October 23 of that year when the media hit on a very strange story that was absolutely weird in content: “A part-time housekeeper at President Nixon’s Key Biscayne retreat has testified she was put in a hypnotic daze by a stranger who told her to shoplift four dresses. Shirley Cromartie, 32, and a mother of three, pleaded no contest Thursday and was given a suspended sentence after law enforcement officers and a psychiatrist testified they believed she was telling the truth. Mrs. Cromartie holds a security clearance to work in the Florida White House, according to testimony. She said a woman met her in a parking lot and asked the time, then ordered her to take the items and bring them to her.”

The story continued: “Mrs. Cromartie testified she fell into a daze when the young woman released a jasmine-like scent from her left hand. ‘I just sort of lost my will … it was a terrifying experience,’ she testified. Mrs. Cromartie joined the Key Biscayne White House housekeeping staff about a year ago, according to FBI Agent Leo Mc Clairen. He testified her background was impeccable. Dr. Albert Jaslow, a psychiatrist, said he examined her and found she could be hypnotized ‘quickly and easily’ and believed she was telling the truth. ‘But it wasn’t the same when he hypnotized me,’ Mrs. Cromartie said. ‘I couldn’t remember anything afterwards. Whatever that young woman did to me, it was like being in a sleepwalk, only awake.'”