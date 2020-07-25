Bigfoot, “Crazy Bears” and Accounts of Native American People

Although the term “Bigfoot” was not coined until the late 1950s, it’s a fact that reports of giant, hairy, humanoid creatures inhabiting the wilder, mountainous, and forested areas of the United States date back to the earliest years of Native American culture. Loren Coleman, one of the world’s leading authorities on Bigfoot, says: ““When Europeans colonized from the East to the West, their initial encounters were with the rare, eastern Bigfoot, which they natives they met spoke about. The first Americans acknowledged these hairy races, and their tales come down to us in the records that ethnographers, folklorists, and anthropologists have preserved in overlooked essays on hairy-giant legends and myths.” There is, however, something very intriguing about the Native American beliefs in Bigfoot. They suggest the creatures are far more than they appear to be. That’s to say, they do not just represent an undiscovered kind of North American ape, but something directly linked to the UFO phenomenon.

The Native Languages website states: “The Bigfoot figure is common to the folklore of most Northwest Native American tribes. Native American Bigfoot legends usually describe the creatures as around 6-9 feet tall, very strong, hairy, uncivilized, and often foul-smelling, usually living in the woods and often foraging at night…In some Native stories, Bigfoot may have minor supernatural powers – the ability to turn invisible, for example – but they are always considered physical creatures of the forest, not spirits or ghosts.

“That is where the intertribal Bigfoot similarities end, however. In the Bigfoot myths of some tribes, Sasquatch and his relatives are generally shy and benign figures – they may take things that do not belong to them or even kidnap a human wife, but do not harm people and may even come to their aid. Sometimes Bigfoot is considered a guardian of nature in these tribes. These more benevolent Bigfeet usually appear alone or in a small family unit, and may exchange gifts or use sign language to communicate with Native American communities. But Bigfoot legends from other tribes describe them as malevolent creatures who attack humans, play dangerous tricks on them, or steal children; they may even eat people. These more dangerous Bigfoot monsters, known as Stick Indians or Bush Indians, are sometimes found in large groups or even villages, which engage in warfare with neighboring Indian tribes.”

One of the most fascinating cases of relevancy came from James C. Wyatt, of Memphis, Tennessee, who shared with the late paranormal expert, Brad Steiger, a copy of his – Wyatt’s -grandfather’s journal from 1888. It described the old man’s exposure to the Bigfoot phenomenon. The location was the Humboldt Meridian, in northwestern California. It was while in the area, on one particular day, that Wyatt’s grandfather encountered a tribesman carrying a plate of raw meat. Puzzled, he asked what it was for. After pondering on things for a while the man motioned Wyatt Sr. to follow. On arriving at a cave built into a cliff face, he was shocked to see a huge, hair-covered, man-like beast. It was, however, quite docile and enthusiastically ate the meat provided for him.

It was then that Wyatt’s grandfather got the full story. The beast – nicknamed “Crazy Bear” – had supposedly been brought to the forests “from the stars.” Nothing less than a “small moon” had descended, ejecting both the creature and several others of its kind. The “moon” was reportedly piloted by very human-looking entities that always waved at the Indians as they dumped the hairy beasts on their land. James C. Wyatt asked Brad Steiger: “Who is to say the Crazy Bears weren’t exiled to our planet for some crime or other infraction of the laws of another planet?”