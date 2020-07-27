Firefighter Captures Footage Of Possible Loch Ness Monster

After seeing a 12-foot long “hump” in the water, a man captured interesting footage of what could be the Loch Ness Monster. Ross MacAulay, who is a firefighter as well as a forestry worker, has spent his entire life around Loch Ness but was never a believer in the creature.

However, on July 8th, he witnessed something so strange that it “baffled” him and his firefighter colleagues. While he was driving outside of Fort Augustus, he happened to look over at the water which was approximately 200 feet below the road and that’s when he noticed a couple of kayakers but there was something odd just below the surface of the water about 100 yards in front of them.

His initial thought was that it was nothing more than a large rock but as he kept on driving, he started thinking that he’s never seen a rock in that specific location before so he decided to park his car and got out for a better view and noticed something strange, “The object had moved and was now out in the middle of the loch. The kayakers were much further behind. The creature must have done 400 yards in a minute – and against the wind,” he explained.

He went on to describe what he witnessed, “I started filming it for five minutes. There was no long neck, no head, just the hump bit.” “I would say it was 12ft long and 4ft wide, at its widest. It was light grey and it went under the water then up and then disappeared.” He added, “I have seen seals dozens of times in the loch, but this was far too big to be a seal. It was not a log and was travelling against the wind. If somebody can explain to me what I have seen that would be great – but I just can’t explain it. I never thought I would be one of those guys seeing Nessie.” He showed the footage to his colleagues who he said were just as baffled as he was. You can see the video as well as a still photo of MacAulay’s footage here.

This is the sixth Loch Ness Monster sighting of the year and the first one by a witness at the location – the other five sightings were spotted by the loch’s webcam. Gary Campbell, who runs The Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register website, said, “It is a classic sighting of Nessie – with no head or neck discernible. It is just under the surface – and may not have been visible to the kayakers at water level. It is a fascinating sighting and adds to the mystery. It does nor definitively prove the existence of Nessie, but it certainly adds to the debate.”