Government Files and the Paranormal: Documents You May Not Know About

Over the last few days, here at Mysterious Universe, I have written several articles on FBI files concerning Flying Saucers, UFO-connected people, and paranormal phenomena that the FBI has declassified under the terms of the U.S. Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). They are files that the Bureau has placed on its website, The Vault. Today, however, I’m going to share with you some of the UFO/paranormal-related files that have been declassified by the FBI, but that have not yet been placed online at the The Vault. You can still obtain those files, of course: it just means to get those papers that have not yet been uploaded, you will have to file a FOIA request. So, with that said, let’s take a look at some of the declassified files that, presently, you can’t see at The Vault. One of them is the file on George Hunt Williamson – he was one of the early UFO Contactees of the 1950s and who died in 1986. The Williamson file runs to around 50 to 60 pages. I say “around” because a few pages of material on Williamson are also contained in another file: that of George Adamski, the most famous (or, more correctly, infamous) Contactee of all. And Williamson pops up, too, in the Truman Bethurum file. So, the precise number of pages on Williamson is somewhat hazy. With that said, let’s take a look at the content of the Williamson file.

Certainly, the most interesting aspect of the FBI file on George Hunt Williamson is that which concerns smuggling. It was in 1962 that the FBI heard rumors that Williamson was secretly transporting ancient artifacts across the border from Mexico into the United States. For a while the FBI deeply pondered on whether or not they should get further involved in the pursuit of a potential crime that had occurred outside of its jurisdiction and in another country – Mexico – but finally dropped the matter; rather fortunately, it must be said, for Williamson. There is one particularly curious aspect of this particular affair: a number of the relevant documents on this alleged smuggling caper are heavily censored and under category B1 of the Freedom of Information Act. Intriguingly, B1 covers nothing less than matters that may have a potential effect on U.S. national security.

Now, let’s take a look at Wilhelm Reich. As far back as the 1930s, Reich had researched what he ultimately came to call Orgone – or Orgone energy. In 2008, it was stated by wilhelmreichtrust.org that: “About eight years ago, Reich’s FBI file – comprising approximately 800 pages – became available online at the FBI website, in a section of the website dedicated to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). Some time during 2007, a number of people reported to us that Reich’s file had been removed from that website.” There was, however, no conspiracy or cover-up involved at all. The FBI explained: “Wilhelm Reich’s file was intentionally taken off the Electronic Reading Room. Last year, RMD [Records Management Division] worked closely with the FBI’s Historian to identify files which were either historically valuable or were popular files, that is more than 3-4 requests in the past 3 years. The file in question didn’t make the list, so they removed it from the website.”

Moving on, there’s the matter of a woman named Mary Hardy Reeser. As Wonders and Marvels states: “During the summer of 1951, the St. Petersburg (Florida) Police Department needed help. On July 2, 67-year-old woman named Mary Hardy Reeser had burned to death in her apartment, and the police did not know how or why. A fire of unknown origin had reduced her body to fine ashes — except for her skull (“shrunken to the size of a teacup”), a small section of backbone, and her left foot, which still wore a shoe.” Rumors quuckly began to circulate that Reeser was a victim of nothing less than Spontaneous Human Combustion (SHC). The FBI has a sizeable file on Reeser and the SHC claims. In fact, it runs to 115 pages. It’s not online at The Vault, though. It can be found, however, at John Greenewald, Jr.’s website, The Black Vault at this link.

The list goes on in relation to the papers that aren’t yet at The Vault: Guy Ballard has an FBI file that runs to a whopping 768 pages. That is not a surprise, as he was a very controversial figure who claimed to have met with none other than the “Ascended Master Count St. Germain.” As for Heaven’s Gate, no less than 382-pages of Bureau-based material are available via the Freedom of Information Act. George Adamski’s file is close to 300-pages-long. Hopefully, the FBI will expand the “Unexplained Phenomenon” section of the The Vault and create the ultimate online source for all of the now-declassified FBI files on matters of the mysterious and paranormal kind. I would be pleased to do it for them!