Haunted Russian Museum Ask for Help Identifying Mysterious Lights on Security Cam

If it looks like a plasmoid and flies like a plasmoid and acts like a plasmoid, it must be a plasmoid. That kind of logic doesn’t satisfy employees at a haunted museum in Russia where a security camera picked up fast-moving flying orbs that none of them could identify, so they took a scientific approach and posted the video on Instagram and asked for opinions. That’s where someone suggest they were plasmoids, to which staff members slapped their foreheads and responded: “Vas is plazmoyds?” (Insert generic apology here – put “Russians” in ‘offended party’ field.)

“This phenomenon in physics has the name “plasmoid”. Studied by Nikola Tesla. A hot gas having an electric charge moves in space by electromagnetic waves. Captured by video equipment during backlighting.”

We’re getting ahead of the story here. The video (watch it here) was posted by the Amur Regional Museum of Local Lore, an eclectic collection of artifacts located in Blagoveshchensk in the far southeastern corner of Russia on the Chinese border. Located in a beautiful old building, the museum holds “over 160,000 items on the nature, history and culture of the Amur region.” Those items include coins, photographs, archeological and science artifacts, fossils, ethnic objects and the Ust-Nyukzhinsky meteorite. Not much is written about this particular meteorite, but it’s from 1991, so it could have been part of the 1991 Geminid Meteor Shower. It’s worth mentioning however because in 2019 a piece of the Chelyabinsk meteorite on display in a different Russian museum was observed on camera appearing to lift the lid on the display case it was in. Could the orbs in the video be related to the museum’s meteorite?

“In the museum, a video surveillance camera unexpectedly recorded an inexplicable fact: moving luminous objects in one of the halls. Appearing out of nowhere, these objects also suddenly disappeared, introducing into confusion the guard who was watching what was happening in the surveillance camera.”

Museum staffers say there are many stories of unusual occurrences in the old historic building. Some employees have frequently seen “a transparent female silhouette, heard strange sounds” and, in an eerily similar incident five years ago, “surveillance cameras recorded the movement of a huge luminous ball.” Finally, the camera this week was watching the “exposition dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory … Immediately associations: fireworks … shells … lighters rush about on the floor and go out, leaving a mark … ” Could these orbs be spirits of World War II dead somehow linked to the artifacts in the room?

“When I came to work in the museum, those who worked before told me, on the walls there are photographs of long-dead people, maybe this is their phantom?”

While some commenters believe, others are skeptical – suggesting the lights are dust particles, a camera malfunction or some other explainable event. Also, the museum just reopened after being shut down for months by the pandemic. Could this be a clever ploy to get people interested in visiting again … after washing their hands and donning a mask?

What would Nikolas Tesla think?