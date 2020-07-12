Latest Ghostly Evidence From The Haunted Merlin’s Cave

Paranormal researchers were investigating a supposedly haunted cave when they allegedly made contact with a female spirit who may have been killed there. Lee and Linzi Steer are no strangers to the paranormal community as they own the Haunted Objects Museum Poltergeist House in England which showcases some of the world’s most haunted objects.

The couple also runs Project Reveal – Ghosts of Britain and while they were on vacation in Cornwall, they decided to investigate several haunted locations around the area. One of those locations was Merlin’s Cave which is a 330-foot cave that is only accessible during low tide and that’s situated in Tintagel underneath the Tintagel Castle.

The castle itself has quite a history as it is said to be the location in which King Arthur was conceived. According to the legend, King Uther Pendragon held a large feast and immediately became attracted to Ygerna, the wife of Gorlois, Duke of Cornwall. When the duke found out about Uther’s obsession with his wife, he took her back home to Tintagel Castle and locked her inside. Uther attempted to besiege the castle but when he failed, he asked his mentor Merlin to use magic to make him look like Gorlois. Ygerna thought that she was making love to her husband but it was actually Uther and that’s how Arthur was conceived. The following day, Gorlois was killed in battle and Ygerna went on to marry Uther.

Beneath the castle is Merlin’s Cave which is said to be full of paranormal activity, including the ghost of the wizard himself. And this was where Lee and Linzi performed a paranormal investigation with interesting results.

With their equipment, they were able to make contact with a female spirit who may have been killed many years ago in the cove. Lee explained why he and Linzi decided to investigate the cave, “We’re interested in all things supernatural and mystical and a lot of locals said to us that Merlin’s Cave is haunted so we decided to go down there.”

He went on to detail what they experienced, “It was during the day which was an unusual time for us to be filming. We put a device on that people believe can talk to the spirit world,” adding, “It’s a random word generator and people believe that spirits can influence it.”

When they turned the word generator on, it said, “you are in” and at that point, they started asking questions to the spirit who informed them that her name was Sophia. While they weren’t able to make contact with Merlin, they believe that the spirit named Sophia was warning them of his presence.

“It was quite bizarre and everything just felt relevant. I think a woman (Sophia) may have been killed there. It was very strange and a lot of people on our social media channels are saying the same thing. Some have even said they can see an image of a woman in the video.” The video as well as their evidence has been posted to their Facebook page as well as here.