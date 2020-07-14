Magic Mushrooms May Be On the Washington DC Ballot in November

A common complaint in the U.S. is that voters rarely get to vote on issues they’re really concerned and even passionate about. Well, get ready Washington D.C. voters who are passionate about the legalization of psychedelic mushrooms – you may get your chance in November to pass it into law.

“Voters in our nation’s capital have made clear that they are ready to end another piece of the war on drugs and to support their neighbors who, like me, have found relief in entheogenic plant and fungi medicines.”

Melissa Lavasani, chairwoman of Decriminalize Nature D.C., the organization behind the measure, announced in a press release that the group had submitted over 36,000 signatures to the DC Board of Elections in support of putting Initiative 81, the Entheogenic Plant and Fungi Policy Act of 2020, on the November ballot. That’s at least 10,000 more than needed, in case the DC Board of Elections signature counters attempt to reject undotted I’s and uncrossed T’s in an attempt to prevent people like Mary from receiving the legal benefits of plant and fungi medicines – in her case, for the relief of post-partum depression.

“This is a bald-faced attempt to just make these very serious, very potent, very dangerous—both short-term and long-term—hallucinogenic drugs broadly available.”

Marijuana Moment reports that U.S. Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) is one of those people trying to block the effort, just has he blocked a similar effort in 2014 to allow recreational cannabis sales in the city after voters approved a ballot measure legalizing low-level possession and home cultivation of marijuana. Harris is a major recipient of campaign donations from pharmaceutical companies. He will be fighting many voters who have never used psychedelics themselves or even know someone who has recreationally but know someone who could benefit from psychedelic therapies.

“D.C. residents who benefit from entheogens include those suffering from mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and other traumas, veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and patients in end-of-life care.”

Not even the coronavirus shutdown could keep D.C. supporters from signing the petition to put Initiative 81 on the ballot. If passed in November, it would If passed by voters in November, Initiative 81 would decriminalize possession of natural entheogenic substances such as psilocybin “magic” mushrooms, mescaline cacti, iboga plants, and DMT plants and preparations such as ayahuasca. Non-prescribed sales would still be illegal.

Will the initiative make it to the ballot? Will the will of the people succeed? The whole nation will be watching Washington D.D. for more than one reason on November 3rd. Vote!