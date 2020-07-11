Mysterious 10-Foot-Long “Lake Monster” Captured On Video

Residents of Luoyang in Henan province filmed something pretty strange swimming in a pond that has many wondering if it is China’s version of the Loch Ness Monster. The footage shows what appears to be a 10-foot-long creature moving up and down in the pond at a pretty fast pace.

A group of locals noticed the slim-shaped “lake monster” with one of the onlookers shouting out “holy sh**” in complete amazement. The footage was shared by their local newspaper Dahe News on a Chinese TikTok-like Douyin with the question “Is this the legendary lake monster?” and numerous people have already viewed the clip as well as given their opinions on what they think the creature actually is.

Several people have given natural explanations as to what the footage shows. “This is a group of fish swimming together. I see it all the time,” one viewer wrote, while another said, “It’s a black fish leading a bunch of little ones.” Others suspect that it’s nothing more than a large crocodile or water snake.

Some people, however, aren’t so quick to dismiss the creature as a natural explanation. Several locals are sure that the footage shows the legendary lake monster of the area. China’s version of the Loch Ness Monster perhaps? You can decide for yourself as the video can be viewed here as well as here.

While a “lake monster” may seem a bit unrealistic to some people, this strange footage comes just days after another odd occurrence happened in China where thousands of residents living in Xiushui heard mysterious sounds originating from a mountain for almost two weeks straight. The strange sounds had locals worried that it may have been a dragon growling or some other type of incredibly loud creature. While some locals are still fearful that it was the growling of a dragon, zoologists have announced that the eerie noises came from a small bird called the yellow-legged buttonquail.

Between strange noises coming from the mountain to a possible legendary lake monster sighting, villagers in China are certainly on edge and with good reason. I wonder if any more strange occurrences will happen or if this will be the end of the dragon and lake monster stories for a while…